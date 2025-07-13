Mississippi State signee JoJo Parker picked in MLB Draft
The 2025 MLB Draft is underway and there has already been some drama with a pair of surprise picks to lead off the draft.
But for Mississippi State fans, nothing has been too surprising or impactful. High school shortstop JoJo Parker was taken eighth overall by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Barring some crazy sequence of events, that pick will keep Parker away from Starkville. But, again, that was expected.
Now the intrigue really begins with players who aren’t as much of a slam dunk to go professional.
Mississippi State-Affiliated Players to Watch For
Here are the players Mississippi State fans should be keeping an eye on during the MLB Draft (rankings are based on MLB.com’s top 200):
9. JoJo Parker, SS, Purvis (MS)
44. Jack Bauer, LHP, Lincoln-Way East (IL)
48. Landon Harmon, RHP, East Union (MS)
109. Jacob Parker, OF, Purvis (MS)
122. Pico Kohn, LHP, Mississippi State
184. Aidan Teel, OF, Virginia*
Gehrig Frei, UTL, Mississippi State
Davion Hickson, RHP, Rice*
Peter Mershon, C, Eastside (SC)
Parker Rhodes, RHP, Greenfield-Central (IN)
Evan Siary, RHP, Mississippi State
Noah Sullivan, DH/P, Mississippi State
Richie Swain, P, Timberland (MO)
*Denotes transfer portal commitment
MLB Bonus Pools
Here’s the available bonus pools for each MLB team:
Mariners: $17,074,400
Rays: $16,699,400
Angels: $16,656,400
Nationals: $16,597,800
Orioles: $16,513,100
Rockies: $15,723,400
Marlins: $15,187,400
Cardinals: $14,238,300
Pirates: $14,088,400
Brewers: $13,138,100
Royals: $12,794,700
Twins: $12,653,000
Red Sox: $12,409,300
White Sox: $12,169,100
Reds: $11,836,800
Rangers: $10,991,300
Tigers: $10,990,800
Diamondbacks: $10,917,800
Athletics: $10,563,500
Blue Jays: $10,314,600
Guardians: $10,198,100
Cubs: $9,636,800
Braves: $9,081,100
Dodgers: $9,031,300
Giants: $8,403,300
Phillies: $7,849,400
Astros: $7,181,500
Padres: $6,569,100
Mets: $5,465,900
Yankees: $5,383,600
MLB Draft Slot Values
Here are the slot values for this year’s first round picks:
Pick No. 1: Nationals: $11,075,900
Pick No. 2: Angels: $10,252,700
Pick No. 3: Mariners: $9,504,400
Pick No. 4: Rockies: $8,770,900
Pick No. 5: Cardinals: $8,134,800
Pick No. 6: Pirates: $7,558,600
Pick No. 7: Marlins: $7,149,900
Pick No. 8: Blue Jays: $6,813,600
Pick No. 9: Reds: $6,513,800
Pick No. 10: White Sox: $6,238,400
Pick No. 11: Athletics: $5,985,100
Pick No. 12: Rangers: $5,746,800
Pick No. 13: Giants: $5,524,300
Pick No. 14: Rays: $5,313,100
Pick No. 15: Red Sox: $5,114,200
Pick No. 16: Twins: $4,929,600
Pick No. 17: Cubs: $4,750,800
Pick No. 18: Diamondbacks: $4,581,900
Pick No. 19: Orioles: $4,420,900
Pick No. 20: Brewers: $4,268,100
Pick No. 21: Astros: $4,122,500
Pick No. 22: Braves: $3,983,900
Pick No. 23: Royals: $3,852,100
Pick No. 24: Tigers: $3,726,300
Pick No. 25: Padres: $3,606,600
Pick No. 26: Phillies: $3,492,200
Pick No. 27: Guardians: $3,382,600
You may notice that list only has 27 picks when there are 30 MLB franchises. That’s because of the luxury tax and draft penalties that you can read about more here.