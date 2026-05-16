Mississippi State Threw Everything At Texas A&M, But It Wasn’t Enough

Mississippi State coach Brian O’Connor said Friday night his team wouldn’t hold back on anything in the regular season finale against No. 10 Texas A&M.

The Bulldogs threw the entire kitchen sink at the Aggies, who responded in kind. Turns out there’s some pretty big sinks at Blue Bell Park because it was Texas A&M celebrating a win in the final regular season game of the season.

No. 13 Mississippi State used seven total pitchers and all but one completed a full inning of work. Additionally, only one pitcher (Maddox Webb) issued a base on balls. The Bulldogs gave up 12 walks to Texas A&M and only had six strikeouts.

The Bulldogs’ offense wasn’t shut down. Ace Reese, Noah Sullivan and Jacob Parker all hit home runs. They just couldn’t match the production the Aggies thanks to the free bases. The only other run-producing play for Mississippi State was a fourth inning groundout by Bryce Chance.

Mississippi State was 1-for-9 with two outs, 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and 0-for-1 with the bases loaded. The Bulldogs hit .306 as a team, which isn’t bad and looks great next to the Aggies’ .233 team average. So does the Bulldogs leaving just four runners on base compared to the Aggies’ 14.

Texas A&M just took advantage of more of its opportunities and got the win.

The Bulldogs finish the regular season with a 39-15 overall record and 16-13. There’s still several SEC games Saturday that need to be finished before we knew when Mississippi State will play next. But the 16 wins in conference play should be enough to have Starkville host an NCAA Regional.

Pitching Decisions

WP: Clayton Freshcorn (3-2), 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1K, 28 TP

LP: Charlie Foster (0-3), 1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 29 TP

Mississippi State Batting Leaders

Ace Reese: 1-5, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR

Noah Sullivan: 3-4, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 HR

Jacob Parker: 2-4, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR

Ryder Woodson: 2-4, 1 R

Next Up

Mississippi State and Texas A&M played one of the earlier games Saturday and will have to wait to learn when its next game will take place. But it’ll be at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

The Bulldogs have locked up a first-round bye and won’t play its first game until Tuesday of the tournament.