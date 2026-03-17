Mississippi State vs. Jackson State: TV Channel, Start Time, Pitching Preview

No. 6 Mississippi State finally returns to Dudy Noble Field on Tuesday at 4 p.m. to start a five game homestand and Jackson State is up first.

With it being St. Patrick’s Day, the timing fits. The Bulldogs have been rolling at home, carrying a 14 game winning streak and a spotless 12-0 record this spring.

Will that streak continue Tuesday? Probably, but games are played for a reason. Here’s what to know about Tuesday evening’s game in Starkville.

𝗗𝗔𝗪𝗚𝗦 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦 pic.twitter.com/j3avjyBHsS — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 16, 2026

The Opponent: Jackson State

Jackson State is 10-11 on the year after dropping a SWAC series on the road at Texas Southern. The Tigers lost the first two games 17-6 in seven innings and 15-9 before salvaging the final 17-12 on Sunday.

Omar Johnson's squad is in the midst of an eight-game road trek that began on March 3. JSU is batting .306 as a team with 14 homers and averaging 7.6 runs. The Tigers have also been successful on 33 of 30 steal attempts and sport a .965 fielding percentage.

Tyree Reed is Jackson State's leading hitter among its regulars at .400. Robert Tate Jr. has clubbed four long balls and has 33 total hits while Pierre Cabral has driven in 21 and is a perfect 7-for-7 on steals.

The Tigers' pitching staff has a collective 8.43 ERA with 173 strikeouts and 139 walks in 174 innings. Opposing teams are batting .274 against them with 17 long balls.

Derek Arrocha has posted 31 strikeouts this season while Corey Richardson is the lone JSU with an ERA under five. Jaedeyn Edwards has half of the Tigers four saves in 2026.

Weather Forecast

Bring your cold weather gear to Dudy Noble Field. Tuesday’s game was moved up two hours due to nearly-freezing temperatures at night in Starkville. The 4 p.m. start time helps avoid some of harshest, cold temperatures, but it’ll still be a chilly day at the ballpark.

According to the National Weather Service, it’ll be “sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph,” during the day and “increasing clouds, with a low around 31. Calm wind,” at night.

How to Watch: Jackson State at Mississippi State

Who: Jackson State Tigers (10-11, 1-2 SWAC) at No. 6 Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-4, 1-2 SEC)

When: 4 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 38-2

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 16, Jackson State 3 (2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 5 Arkansas, 7-3

Last time out, Tigers: def. Texas Southern, 17-12

Starting Pitchers

Maddox Miller on the bump tomorrow pic.twitter.com/BquRPmIYBm — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 16, 2026

Batting Leaders

Jackson State

Tyree Reed – .400/.495/.547, 1.042 OPS, 30 H, 6 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 16 RBI, 16 BB, 14 K

Pierre Cabral – .373/.440/.573, 1.013 OPS, 28 H, 2 2B, 3 HR, 21 RBI, 7 BB, 5 K

Robert Tate Jr. – .351/.390/.543, .933 OPS, 33 H, 2 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 17 RBI, 5 BB, 17 K

Mississippi State

Bryce Chance – .436/.543/.545, 1.088 OPS, 24 H, 6 2B, 11 RBI, 10 BB, 3 K, 7 SB

Ace Reese – .370/.441/.728, 1.169 OPS, 30 H, 11 2B, 6 HR, 31 RBI, 10 BB, 19 K, 1 SB

Reed Stallman - .370/.492/.652, 1.144 OPS, 17 H, 4 2B, 3 HR, 19 RBI, 10 BB, 13 K, 2 SB

Mississippi State Batting Lineup

TBA

Jackson State Batting Lineup

TBA