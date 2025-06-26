More All-American awards roll in for Mississippi State
Mississippi State third baseman Ace continues to rack up All-American honors.
Earlier this week, Reese was selected to Baseball America’s All-America second team as a third baseman and, now, D1Baseball.com has selected him as a second-team All-American, too. It’s Reese’s fifth All-American honor.
Reese also has received All-American honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association (second team) and Perfect Game (third team). As well as being named the SEC Newcomer of the Year and first-team All-SEC.
Noah Sullivan was included in Baseball America as a third-team two-way player, but did not land in D1Baseball’s All-American teams.
Reese started 57 games during his first season at MSU and led the team with a .352 batting average, 80 hits, 18 doubles, 21 home runs, 66 RBIs, 163 total bases and a .718 slugging percentage. The sophomore from Canton, Texas ranked in the top seven in the Southeastern Conference in all of those categories. He also produced 25 multi-hit games, 20 multi-RBI games and five multi-homer games.
Sullivan was the lone Bulldog to start all 59 games this spring. The pitcher/designated hitter batted .345 with 70 hits, 16 doubles, 15 homers and drove in 46 runs. He also finished the year ranked third in the conference with a .475 on-base percentage and 10th with a .645 slugging percentage.
Freshman Accepts Invite to USA Training Camp
A third Mississippi State baseball player has been invited to attend the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp in Cary, N.C. from June 29-July 3.
Freshman RHP Ryan McPherson accepted the invitation on Thursday and will join fellow Bulldogs Reese and incoming transfer Tomas Valincius. McPherson appeared in 20 games as a true freshman this past season and drew two starts on the mound. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound right-hander posted a 4-1 record and tied for the team lead with three saves. He struck out 56 through 39 1/3 innings of work and finished with a 4.12 earned run average with opposing hitters batting .190 against him.