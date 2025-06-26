Cowbell Corner

More All-American awards roll in for Mississippi State

Ace Reese now has five All-American honors after Baseball America and D1Baseball announced their All-American selections.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State third baseman Ace Reese (3) fields a bunt by Texas A&M second baseman Ben Royo (10) but makes a wild throw to first in the first round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mississippi State third baseman Ace continues to rack up All-American honors.

Earlier this week, Reese was selected to Baseball America’s All-America second team as a third baseman and, now, D1Baseball.com has selected him as a second-team All-American, too. It’s Reese’s fifth All-American honor.

Reese also has received All-American honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association (second team) and Perfect Game (third team). As well as being named the SEC Newcomer of the Year and first-team All-SEC.

Noah Sullivan was included in Baseball America as a third-team two-way player, but did not land in D1Baseball’s All-American teams.

Reese started 57 games during his first season at MSU and led the team with a .352 batting average, 80 hits, 18 doubles, 21 home runs, 66 RBIs, 163 total bases and a .718 slugging percentage. The sophomore from Canton, Texas ranked in the top seven in the Southeastern Conference in all of those categories. He also produced 25 multi-hit games, 20 multi-RBI games and five multi-homer games.

Sullivan was the lone Bulldog to start all 59 games this spring. The pitcher/designated hitter batted .345 with 70 hits, 16 doubles, 15 homers and drove in 46 runs. He also finished the year ranked third in the conference with a .475 on-base percentage and 10th with a .645 slugging percentage.

Freshman Accepts Invite to USA Training Camp

A third Mississippi State baseball player has been invited to attend the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp in Cary, N.C. from June 29-July 3.

Freshman RHP Ryan McPherson accepted the invitation on Thursday and will join fellow Bulldogs Reese and incoming transfer Tomas Valincius. McPherson appeared in 20 games as a true freshman this past season and drew two starts on the mound. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound right-hander posted a 4-1 record and tied for the team lead with three saves. He struck out 56 through 39 1/3 innings of work and finished with a 4.12 earned run average with opposing hitters batting .190 against him.

Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

