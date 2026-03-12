No. 3 Mississippi State and No. 5 Arkansas Set Weekend Pitching Rotations

Brian O’Connor spent more than 20 years coaching in the ACC, which is no slouch in the world of college baseball.

There’s North Carolina, NC State, Clemson, Miami, Duke and, of course, the program O’Connor built into a powerhouse, Virginia.

But it wasn’t the SEC where 11 of 16 teams are ranked by D1Baseball (other polls do have more) and all 16 enter the start of conference play with winning records.

No. 3 Mississippi State’s new coach will get his first taste of SEC in the first of many weekend series against top-ranked teams with a road trip to No. 5 Arkansas.

They may be no better “welcome to the SEC” series for O’Connor than a Razorback program that has spent the last 10-15 years living at the top of the SEC standings.

Both teams have announced their starting pitchers for the weekend and that’s as good a place as any other to start a series preview.

Here’s a breakdown of the starting pitchers for both Mississippi State and Arkansas, as well as some notable relief pitchers.

Mississippi State Starting Pitchers

Friday

Ryan McPherson, RHP Season: 3-0, 1.96 ERA, 23 IP, 19 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 28 K, .221 Opp. BA, 1.04 WHIP

Saturday

Tomas Valincius, LHP Season: 3-0, 1.74 ERA, 20.2 IP, 17 H, 4 R, 6 BB, 26 K, .227 Opp. BA, 1.11 WHIP

Sunday

Duke Stone, RHP Season: 3-0, 3.06 ERA, 17.2 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 2 BB, 24 K, .169 Opp. BA, 0.68 WHIP

This weekend on the bump pic.twitter.com/6lIN8s1Q3o — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 12, 2026

Notable Relief Pitchers

Jack Gleason: 1-0, 2.45 ERA, 11 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 21 K, .154 Opp. BA

Dane Burns: 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.2 IP, 3 BB, 7 K, .000 Opp. BA

Maddox Webb: 0-0, 2.84 ERA, 1 SV, 6.1 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 9 K, .346 Opp. BA, 1.58 WHIP

Chris Billingsley Jr.: 1-0, 7.11 ERA, 6.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 3 K, .269 Opp. BA, 1.89 WHIP

Ben Davis: 0-1, 4.50 ERA, 2 SV, 10 IP, 5 H, 5R, 1 BB, 11 K, .147 Opp. BA, 0.60 WHIP

Arkansas Starting Pitchers

Friday

Gabe Gaeckle, RHP Season: 2-1, 2.61 ERA, 20.2 IP, 21 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 27 K, .263 Opp. BA

Saturday

Hunter Dietz, LHP Season: 2-1, 2.84 ERA, 19 IP, 14 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 34 K, .194 Opp. BA

Sunday

Colin Fisher, LHP Season: 2-1, 1.17 ERA, 23 IP, 13 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 30 K, .159 Opp. BA

Our SEC Opening Weekend rotation 🐗 pic.twitter.com/GuuylgSSPb — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 12, 2026

Notable Relief Pitchers