No. 3 Mississippi State and No. 5 Arkansas Set Weekend Pitching Rotations
Brian O’Connor spent more than 20 years coaching in the ACC, which is no slouch in the world of college baseball.
There’s North Carolina, NC State, Clemson, Miami, Duke and, of course, the program O’Connor built into a powerhouse, Virginia.
But it wasn’t the SEC where 11 of 16 teams are ranked by D1Baseball (other polls do have more) and all 16 enter the start of conference play with winning records.
No. 3 Mississippi State’s new coach will get his first taste of SEC in the first of many weekend series against top-ranked teams with a road trip to No. 5 Arkansas.
They may be no better “welcome to the SEC” series for O’Connor than a Razorback program that has spent the last 10-15 years living at the top of the SEC standings.
Both teams have announced their starting pitchers for the weekend and that’s as good a place as any other to start a series preview.
Here’s a breakdown of the starting pitchers for both Mississippi State and Arkansas, as well as some notable relief pitchers.
Mississippi State Starting Pitchers
Friday
Ryan McPherson, RHP
Season: 3-0, 1.96 ERA, 23 IP, 19 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 28 K, .221 Opp. BA, 1.04 WHIP
Saturday
Tomas Valincius, LHP
Season: 3-0, 1.74 ERA, 20.2 IP, 17 H, 4 R, 6 BB, 26 K, .227 Opp. BA, 1.11 WHIP
Sunday
Duke Stone, RHP
Season: 3-0, 3.06 ERA, 17.2 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 2 BB, 24 K, .169 Opp. BA, 0.68 WHIP
Notable Relief Pitchers
- Jack Gleason: 1-0, 2.45 ERA, 11 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 21 K, .154 Opp. BA
- Dane Burns: 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.2 IP, 3 BB, 7 K, .000 Opp. BA
- Maddox Webb: 0-0, 2.84 ERA, 1 SV, 6.1 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 9 K, .346 Opp. BA, 1.58 WHIP
- Chris Billingsley Jr.: 1-0, 7.11 ERA, 6.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 3 K, .269 Opp. BA, 1.89 WHIP
- Ben Davis: 0-1, 4.50 ERA, 2 SV, 10 IP, 5 H, 5R, 1 BB, 11 K, .147 Opp. BA, 0.60 WHIP
Arkansas Starting Pitchers
Friday
Gabe Gaeckle, RHP
Season: 2-1, 2.61 ERA, 20.2 IP, 21 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 27 K, .263 Opp. BA
Saturday
Hunter Dietz, LHP
Season: 2-1, 2.84 ERA, 19 IP, 14 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 34 K, .194 Opp. BA
Sunday
Colin Fisher, LHP
Season: 2-1, 1.17 ERA, 23 IP, 13 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 30 K, .159 Opp. BA
Notable Relief Pitchers
- Ethan McElvain: 2-0, 0.00 ERA, 7.2 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 13 K, 0.77 Opp. BA
- Parker Coil: 0-0, 3.72 ERA, 1 SV, 9.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 15 K, .242 Opp. BA
- Mark Brissey: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 SV, 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K, .053 Opp. BA
- James DeCremer: 0-1, 5.87 ERA, 7.2 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 5 K, .344 Opp. BA
