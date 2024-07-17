Report: Hunter Hines to Return for his Senior Year
According to 247 Sports, Hunter Hines will return to Mississippi State after not hearing his name called in the MLB draft. Hines has had one of the more underrated Bulldogs careers of all time due to his lack of team success.
The Madison, Miss. native started his career in Starkville off fast as he outshined veterans Logan Tanner, Kameron James, and Luke Hancock by batting .300 with 16 home runs and 52 RBIs.
He was named to the freshman All-SEC team and was an All-American by D1 baseball. The left-handed power hitter followed that up with another sensational season in 2023 as he batted .297 with 22 home runs and 61 RBIs and was named First Team All-SEC.
However, despite his success, the Bulldogs failed to make regionals in back-to-back years, but Hines had a chance to redeem that. He did as State finished the 2024 season in fifth place in the SEC and was a two-seed in the Charlottesville regional.
However, the team's success did not translate to better stats for Hines, who finished the season with a .257 batting average, 16 home runs, and 56 RBIs. Hines took over a first base during the 2024 season after mainly playing in the designated hitter role during his career, and the junior was outstanding.
His defense was superb, and it was a huge reason for the resurgence of the Bulldog defense. Hines sits in the top five in career home runs at Mississippi State with 54.
Hines will have a chance to break the all-time record next season, held by Rafael Palmerio, who hit 67. Getting the veteran back is massive for the 2025 Mississippi State baseball squad.