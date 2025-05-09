Schedule Change: Bulldogs, Rebels to play double header Friday
With rain and storms in the forecast for most of Saturday and parts of Sunday, Mississippi State has announced a change to the schedule for this weekend’s series against No. 24 Ole Miss.
The Bulldogs and Rebels will play a double-header Friday, starting at 4 p.m. Game two will begin 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one. No game is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday’s game is still scheduled for 1 p.m.
However, those attending Friday’s double-header may want to bring along a rain coat. There is a low chance of storms most of Friday afternoon in Starkville, but that chance jumps above 50 percent in the evening.
Game One
LHP Hunter Elliot (6-3, 3.71 ERA, 60.2 IP, 71 SO, 31 BB, 25 ER, .200 b/avg.) vs. LHP Pico Kohn (5-2, 3.90 ERA, 67 IP, 93 SO, 18 BB, 29 ER, .220 b/avg.)
Game Two
RHP Riley Maddox (5-4, 5.80 ERA, 49.2 IP, 49 SO, 21 BB, 25 ER, .269 b/avg.) vs. RHP Evan Siary (1-1, 4.95 ERA, 36.1 IP, 42 SO, 13 BB, 20 ER, .229 b/av
Game Three
RHP Mason Nichols (3-1, 5.40 ERA, 43.1 IP, 45 SO, 18 BB, 26 ER, .266 b/avg.) vs. RHP Karson Ligon (4-5, 6.75 ERA, 42.2 IP, 52 SO, 18 BB, 32 ER, .271 b/avg.)
How to Watch: No. 24 Ole Miss at Mississippi State
Who: No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (33-15, 13-11 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (29-19, 10-14 SEC)
When: 4 p.m., Friday (Double Header); 1 p.m., Sunday
Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SEC Network (Game 1) and SECN+ (Games 2 and 3)
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats