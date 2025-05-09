Cowbell Corner

Schedule Change: Bulldogs, Rebels to play double header Friday

With rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for all day Saturday, Mississippi State and Ole Miss get their rivalry series started a little earlier than planned.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State University baseball player Ace Reese (3) readies himself to run for second base while Will Furniss (36) of the University of Mississippi mans first during the Governor's Cup at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss. on April 22, 2025, in Pearl, Miss.
Mississippi State University baseball player Ace Reese (3) readies himself to run for second base while Will Furniss (36) of the University of Mississippi mans first during the Governor's Cup at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss. on April 22, 2025, in Pearl, Miss. / Sarah Warnock/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With rain and storms in the forecast for most of Saturday and parts of Sunday, Mississippi State has announced a change to the schedule for this weekend’s series against No. 24 Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs and Rebels will play a double-header Friday, starting at 4 p.m. Game two will begin 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one. No game is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday’s game is still scheduled for 1 p.m.

However, those attending Friday’s double-header may want to bring along a rain coat. There is a low chance of storms most of Friday afternoon in Starkville, but that chance jumps above 50 percent in the evening.

Game One

LHP Hunter Elliot (6-3, 3.71 ERA, 60.2 IP, 71 SO, 31 BB, 25 ER, .200 b/avg.) vs. LHP Pico Kohn (5-2, 3.90 ERA, 67 IP, 93 SO, 18 BB, 29 ER, .220 b/avg.)

Game Two

RHP Riley Maddox (5-4, 5.80 ERA, 49.2 IP, 49 SO, 21 BB, 25 ER, .269 b/avg.) vs. RHP Evan Siary (1-1, 4.95 ERA, 36.1 IP, 42 SO, 13 BB, 20 ER, .229 b/av

Game Three

RHP Mason Nichols (3-1, 5.40 ERA, 43.1 IP, 45 SO, 18 BB, 26 ER, .266 b/avg.) vs. RHP Karson Ligon (4-5, 6.75 ERA, 42.2 IP, 52 SO, 18 BB, 32 ER, .271 b/avg.)

How to Watch: No. 24 Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Who: No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (33-15, 13-11 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (29-19, 10-14 SEC)

When: 4 p.m., Friday (Double Header); 1 p.m., Sunday

Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SEC Network (Game 1) and SECN+ (Games 2 and 3)

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

