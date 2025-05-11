Sunday Funday: Bulldogs get day off while SEC chaos continues elsewhere
It should be a great day for the folks in maroon and white.
Mississippi State just won a series against No. 24 Ole Miss on a what has been a stormy weekend. Most of those storms have passed now and the Bulldogs and their fans can celebrate Mother’s Day with even happier hearts.
Plus, they get to sit back and watch the chaos of this weekend’s SEC slate of games continue. Here’s a few of the highlights:
- Missouri won its first two SEC games of the season;
- No. 3 LSU is up 2-0 against No. 7 Arkansas and won via the run-rule Saturday;
- Kentucky is up 2-0 against No. 17 Oklahoma (a week after being swept by Mississippi State);
- Florida beat No. 1 Texas 8-2 to start their series; and
- No. 8 Auburn scored 45 runs in its series sweep of South Carolina.
Sunday won’t be any different with six SEC series set to finish up, including No. 6 Georgia and No. 23 finishing yesterday’s game. But the Bulldogs don’t have to participate in any of it.
Instead, let’s look at some of the takeaways from this weekend’s series against the Rebels and what we learned about Mississippi State.
Blown leads late in games still an issue
Mississippi State’s only loss this weekend wasn’t the result the bullpen letting another lead slip away. But it did almost happen twice.
Game two Friday night saw the Rebels get two runners (one a leadoff walk) on base and scored one a Ryan Moerman sacrifice fly. But Ben Davis managed to strike out Hayden Federico to end the game.
Saturday’s series finale was a lot more dangerous. Ole Miss erased a 6-1 deficit with two runs in the seventh and eighth innings. The Rebels’ first two batters of the ninth inning drew walks (against two different pitchers) and was able to get the game-tying run to third base.
But just like the day before, Ryan McPherson was able to get the final out on a fielder’s choice play.
Yes, the Bulldogs didn’t blow any leads. But the fact they’re still happening is of concern.
Ace Reese is the best player in Mississippi
The Ferris Trophy is awarded to the best college baseball player in Mississippi and this year that’s Bulldogs’ third baseman Ace Reese.
Reese just helped lead Mississippi State to series win against No. 24 Ole Miss, whose Ferris Trophy candidate is Luke Hill. In the series, Reese had at least one hit in every game and ended 5-of-12, three RBIs, two doubles and a home run in the first game of the series.
Hill was 5-of-13 in the series with just one RBI and four strikeouts. One series doesn’t determine who is the best, but this late in the season, Reese made a big statement.
Bulldogs’ nearly a lock for NCAA Tournament
Plenty more about Mississippi State’s tournament resume will be written in the coming days. So, to keep this short, the Bulldogs’ 12 SEC wins puts them in a great spot, especially with Texas A&M falling back. But the Aggies falling back is why the heading says “nearly a lock” and not just “lock” because Missouri has two SEC wins now. So, the Tigers aren’t the “guaranteed win” they were before the weekend started.
Still, the Bulldogs are in a great place.