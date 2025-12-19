Updated betting odds, tv listing, projections for 2025 Duke's Mayo Bowl

More and more bowl games are creating gimmicks to make the experience more fun for players, coaches and fans.

There’ the Pop-Tarts Bowl with everything from a giant toaster to an edible mascot to buckets of mini Pop-Tarts poured on the winning coach in place of Gatorade or water.

There’s Xbox bowl that produced one of their strangest sights ever – Master Chief of Halo handing a trophy to Butch Jones after Arkansas State won Thursday night.

Master Chief handed them the trophy 😮 pic.twitter.com/NqNotQiBcr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 19, 2025

But one of the first bowl game “traditions” that gain popularity is what happens to the winning coach of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Instead of Gatorade, the coach gets mayonnaise poured on him.

Too bad there aren’t many mayo lovers at Mississippi State.

“I do not,” coach Jeff Lebby said when asked about his opinion on mayonnaise. “But I've never been more excited about the opportunity to get a tub of it dumped on me. But, no, I do not, not even a little bit.”

That’ll make for a fun post-game celebration should the Bulldogs defeat Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on January 2.

Should Lebby have to sit in the chair to be covered in mayo, he knows he’ll have his players nearby for support. That is if they’re not too busy laughing and joking.

“I don't like Mayo, so I'm going to clown him for sure,” quarterback Kamario Taylor said. “I just hope it doesn't stink, you know what I'm saying? Because I don't really mess around with mayo.”

“That's disgusting. I hate mayo,” linebacker Nic Mitchell said. “It makes me cringe. I just hope he closes his mouth when the mayo gets poured on him.”

The Bulldogs will have to win the game, first, which they’re still favored to do.

Below you’ll find update betting odds and projections, as well as how to watch the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

How to watch Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Who: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 4-4 ACC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-7, 1-7 SEC)

When: 7 p.m., January 2

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 1-0

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 23, Wake Forest 17 (December 30, 2011)

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 6 Ole Miss, 38-19

Last time out, Demon Deacons: lost to Duke, 49-32

SP+ Projection

Projected Winner: Wake Forest

Projected Margin: 0.6

Win Probability: 52 percent

Projected Score: 27-26

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Wake Forest: +4.5 (-115)

Mississippi State: -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Wake Forest: +128

Mississippi State: -178

Total

Over: 56.5 (-110)

Under: 56.5 (-110)

