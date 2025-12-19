Updated betting odds, tv listing, projections for 2025 Duke's Mayo Bowl
In this story:
More and more bowl games are creating gimmicks to make the experience more fun for players, coaches and fans.
There’ the Pop-Tarts Bowl with everything from a giant toaster to an edible mascot to buckets of mini Pop-Tarts poured on the winning coach in place of Gatorade or water.
There’s Xbox bowl that produced one of their strangest sights ever – Master Chief of Halo handing a trophy to Butch Jones after Arkansas State won Thursday night.
But one of the first bowl game “traditions” that gain popularity is what happens to the winning coach of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Instead of Gatorade, the coach gets mayonnaise poured on him.
Too bad there aren’t many mayo lovers at Mississippi State.
“I do not,” coach Jeff Lebby said when asked about his opinion on mayonnaise. “But I've never been more excited about the opportunity to get a tub of it dumped on me. But, no, I do not, not even a little bit.”
That’ll make for a fun post-game celebration should the Bulldogs defeat Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on January 2.
Should Lebby have to sit in the chair to be covered in mayo, he knows he’ll have his players nearby for support. That is if they’re not too busy laughing and joking.
“I don't like Mayo, so I'm going to clown him for sure,” quarterback Kamario Taylor said. “I just hope it doesn't stink, you know what I'm saying? Because I don't really mess around with mayo.”
“That's disgusting. I hate mayo,” linebacker Nic Mitchell said. “It makes me cringe. I just hope he closes his mouth when the mayo gets poured on him.”
The Bulldogs will have to win the game, first, which they’re still favored to do.
Below you’ll find update betting odds and projections, as well as how to watch the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
How to watch Duke’s Mayo Bowl
- Who: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 4-4 ACC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-7, 1-7 SEC)
- When: 7 p.m., January 2
- Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 1-0
- Last Meeting: Mississippi State 23, Wake Forest 17 (December 30, 2011)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 6 Ole Miss, 38-19
- Last time out, Demon Deacons: lost to Duke, 49-32
SP+ Projection
- Projected Winner: Wake Forest
- Projected Margin: 0.6
- Win Probability: 52 percent
- Projected Score: 27-26
Odds, Spread, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Wake Forest: +4.5 (-115)
Mississippi State: -4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
Wake Forest: +128
Mississippi State: -178
Total
Over: 56.5 (-110)
Under: 56.5 (-110)
DAWG FEED:
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.