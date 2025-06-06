The best Fast and Furious memes for Mississippi State's Brian O'Connor
Thanks to the NCAA’s incredibly smart decision to open the transfer portal window during each sports’ post-season tournament, new Mississippi State coach Brian O’Connor should heed the advice a popular movie franchise that happens to have a character with the same name.
Be fast. Be furious.
O’Connor was announced as the next Mississippi State baseball coach less than four hours before the NCAA baseball transfer portal window opened. Within 24 hours, more than 2,000 players had entered the portal and, by Thursday, 21 former Virginia players had entered the portal.
ICYMI: Sorry, Paul, but college football is already a lot like little league baseball
Several of those ex-Cavaliers are ranked inside 64Analytics’ top 10 players in the transfer portal. Also, several have reportedly added a “do not contact” designation to their portal profile. That doesn’t always mean the player already knows where they’re headed, but it often is.
However, it’s unlikely we’ll hear any commitments until Friday. So, until then, let’s have some fun.
The Bulldogs’ new coach doesn’t have the exact same name as Paul Walker’s iconic Fast and Furious character, but it’s just by one letter and sounds the same (O’Connor and O’Conner).
Of course, this isn’t a surprise to anyone on social media. The similar names open a door wide open for fun memes and gifs. Here are 10 of the best:
Brian O'Connor negotiating with Mississippi State:
How other coaches react to the former Virginia players in the transfer portal:
Best use of AI:
What Mississippi State fans hope to be saying this week:
That concludes this list and, now: