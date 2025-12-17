Is Mississippi State poised to bring back one of its best defenders in 2026?

It's fairly quiet in Starkville this week as the Mississippi State football team prepares for its surprise bowl game.

At 5-7, the Bulldogs weren't expecting to go bowling. But a series of fortunate events led Mississippi State to accepting an invitation to the Duke's Mayo Bowl on January 2.

However, not all of the Bulldogs are preparing for the bowl game. Those who have made their intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal known probably won't be making the trip to Charlotte, North Carolina. (Note: When asked about this, coach Jeff Lebby said it would be decided on a case-by-case basis.)

Another Bulldog has made their decision to enter the transfer portal known, growing the list to 18. Tight end Emka Iloh announced on social media yesterday he was going to enter the transfer portal.

"Thank you to coach Jeff Lebby, Jon Cooper and the rest of the staff at the Mississippi State for the opportunity to play for and attend the University. To my teammates I appreciate all the bonds and relationships made. I have entered the transfer portal and my recruitment is open," Iloh wrote in his post.

Iloh, a 6-foot-9, 265 lbs. reserve tight end, didn't see any playing time this year after coming to Starkville following stints in the junior college ranks. His size made him an intriguing prospect, but it appears things have developed to either his or Lebby's satisfaction.

Waiver update

Defensive lineman Will Whitson is still waiting for an official decision from the NCAA about gaining another year of eligibility after playing in just 1.5 games this past season.

Whitson's name has shown up on some NFL Draft boards, but should Whitson's waiver be granted, he won't be going pro.

Whitson announced on his Instagram account that he would return to Starkville if allowed to by the NCAA.

On3's Robbie Faulk also reports that Mississippi State is confident his waiver request will be granted.

If that happens, that'll be a huge win for the Bulldogs. Whitson looked like he was about to have a huge season. In just six quarters of play, Whitson recorded eight tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks.

His two sacks led the Mississippi State defense until the final weeks of the season and, no, that wasn't a good thing.

Whitson clearly was going to have a big impact on the Bulldogs' defense. No one player should make-or-break a defense, but it would've been interesting to see how Whitson played against the likes of Tennessee, Texas and Georgia.

But it's looking like we'll get to see that in 2026.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Outgoing

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside

WR Cam Thompson

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

LB Fatt Forrest

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.

WR Ferzell Shepard

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Emeka Iloh

