List of outgoing Mississippi State footballers grows to 23

The NCAA transfer portal is set to open in 12 days and the list of college football players declaring their intentions to enter the portal continues to grow.

More than 1,000 players have already entered the transfer portal (coaching changes allow players to enter portal early) or are expected to enter the transfer portal, according to On3's transfer portal rankings.

Former Mississippi State players will make up a small percentage of that total with 23 players currently expected to enter the transfer portal.

The latest addition to the list of outgoing Bulldogs continues the trend of non-surprise players leaving Starkville.

Running back Johnnie Daniels announced on social media he will be entering the transfer portal when it opens January 2.

“Dear Mississippi State football family, thank you to the coaches, my teammates, the school, the fans and my friends and family for all the support during my time at Mississippi State. Wearing the maroon and white has meant a lot to me, and I am thankful for every moment and lesson along the way,” Daniels said. “After a lot of thought, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I have one year of eligibility left, and I believe this is the best decision for my future. I will always respect this program and appreciate everyone who has supported me. Hail State!”

Daniels' announcement is surprising since he hasn't been with the program since September when coach Jeff Lebby informed the press he was no longer with the team. It was Daniels' choice.

Daniels was one of the first players to commit to Mississippi State when Lebby was hired two years ago. Last season he was the second-leading rusher behind Davon Booth, running 108 times for 540 yards and four touchdowns.

He was setup to have a bigger role in 2025, but NCAA rulings gave Booth another year of eligibility and the Bulldogs signed Fluff Bothwell from the transfer portal.

That moved Daniels down the depth chart and he had nine carries for 44 yards in three games before he was taken off the official roster.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Outgoing

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside

WR Cam Thompson

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

LB Fatt Forrest

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek

RB Johnnie Daniels

