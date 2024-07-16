The Tampa Bay Rays Select Connor Hujsak
The Tampa Bay Rays take Connor Hujsak in the 13th round with the 396th overall pick. Few players already had experience playing at Dudy Noble Field before arriving at Mississippi State, but Hujsak did.
The VCU transfer played in a regional at the Dude back in 2021, and the freshman drew the start at shortstop. Hujsak did not succeed much against the eventual national champion Bulldogs, but he hit a three-run home run against Campbell.
The product of Goffstown, N.H., finished his freshman season batting .239 with seven home runs and 35 RBIs. He broke through the next season, batting .289 with 12 home runs and 55 RBIs before entering the transfer portal.
Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis prefers signing transfer portal prospects he has seen play in person, and Hujsak fits the bill. The 6-2, 200-pounder is very athletic, so Lemonis opted to give Hujsak a shot in the outfield.
Hujsak did not see the field much during his first season in maroon and white as he sat behind a talented trio of Kellum Clark, Colton Ledbetter, and Dakota Jordan. He finished the season with only ten hits in 42 at-bats.
However, after an impressive offseason, he took over the centerfield spot and played tremendously. Hujsak was the most consistent State hitter as he batted .325 with nine home runs and 49 RBIs.