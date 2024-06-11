Transfer Shortstop Commits to Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss.— Sawyer Reeves commits to Mississippi State baseball. MSU is coming off a season where its shortstop was selected first-team All-SEC as David Mershon batted .341 with six home runs and 41 RBI.
However, the Taylors S.C. native is draft-eligible as a sophomore. Mershon has not announced his intentions for next season, and he could very well be back in Starkville, but the coaching staff cannot take that risk.
Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis has shown a pattern in his transfer portal recruiting. The former Indiana head coach likes to sign guys who he has coached against, and from schools, he or his staff is familiar with.
That trend was consistent with Reeves as he spent his first four seasons at the Citadel, where Lemonis graduated. The Lugoff, S.C. native batted .304 with five home runs and 30 RBI.
In 2023, he was named to the Brooks Wallace Watch List and was second-team All-Southern conference. Assuming Mershon heads to the draft, the 6-3 205-pound shortstop might slide over to second base, and sophomore Dylan Cupp will take over at shortstop.
Cupp started most games in nonconference play, but an injury sidelined him, and he never worked his way back into the lineup. This is a solid addition for the Bulldogs, but they need a few more bats to feel good about next year.