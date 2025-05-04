Two wins, one statement: Bulldogs sweep Kentucky at Dudy Noble Field
Safe to say Saturday was a good day for Mississippi State on the baseball diamond.
The Bulldogs swept Saturday’s double header against Kentucky by scores of 14-4 (seven innings) and 6-5 (11 innings) to secure a crucial series win. The Bulldogs now have the same number of conference wins as Texas A&M and Florida (whose Saturday game against South Carolina was postponed continuing Sunday). They’ll even have a chance Sunday to pull even with Kentucky in the SEC standings with a win Sunday.
And if Mississippi State plays like it did Saturday, it should feel good about its chances to sweep the Wildcats.
The first leg of Saturday’s double header saw the Bulldogs plate eight runs in the sixth inning when leading 6-4, eliminating any chance for Kentucky to rally. Pico Kohn improved to 5-2 with 5.2 innings of work and four strikeouts.
The second game Saturday was a much closer contest that saw Mississippi State lose another multi-run lead. Leading 5-2 in the fourth inning, Kentucky scored three runs and both teams held each other scoreless until the game went into extra innings.
The Bulldogs prevailed in the 11th inning on a Joe Powell single through the left side of the Wildcats’ infield, allowing Bryce Chance to score from second after hitting a leadoff double. Powell's clutch hit continued what was a fantastic day for him. He went 3-for-3 in the day's first game with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs.
One of the few negative things to happen to Mississippi State on Saturday is how many pitchers were used in the second game. The Bulldogs used five pitchers in the 11-inning game, including Evan Siary who started the game. Three of the five pitchers were in the game for three innings or more. The other two didn’t even pitch a full inning.
The Bulldogs still have work to do if they want to make the NCAA Tournament, but Saturday’s double-header sweep has certainly made it a lot more realistic.
Mississippi State and Kentucky will wrap up their series at noon Sunday on SEC Network.