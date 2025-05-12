Where does Mississippi State in final week of regular season?
There are just four games left in the season for Mississippi State and the maroon and white faithful should be feeling good about their team.
Since the Bulldogs’ coaching change, they are 6-1 with a series sweep against Kentucky and a series win over Ole Miss (with a midweek win against Memphis mixed in). That run has seen the Bulldogs go from the outside-looking-in at the NCAA Tournament to being included in pretty much every upcoming NCAA Baseball Tournament projection.
To help Mississippi State, it was going to end the season with a series that felt like a guaranteed three wins. Not anymore. Missouri avoided making history as the first SEC team to not win a conference game in an extremely surprising sweep of Texas A&M. That should make the Bulldogs for a moment and reconsider their upcoming weekend.
Things are good now in Starkville, but could change. Here’s where Mississippi State stands in various standings, rankings and other things as we head into the final week of the regular season:
SEC Standings
The SEC is a cluster of chaos in the standings. There are five different ties in the standings and the third place team (LSU) is only five games ahead of the Bulldogs, who are in 13th place. That means there are nine teams in an even tighter pack.
Right now, being the No. 13-seed would pit the Bulldogs against a red-hot Florida team as the No. 12 seed in the SEC Tournament. While not realistic considering the mess of teams above, it is mathematically possible for the Bulldogs to get a first-round bye.
NCAA Tournament
As previously mentioned, Mississippi State will be in everybody’s brackets this week and could wrap up its at-large invitation with strong showing against Missouri.
The SEC team is predicted to get as many as 14 teams into the NCAA Tournament, but 13 is more likely now that Texas A&M got swept the Tigers and saw their RPI plummet. Mississippi State would be that 13th team and two or more wins this weekend would make it impossible for the Aggies to catch up.
Let’s call that Mississippi State’s magic number: 2. Two wins against a Missouri team that was previously winless in SEC games.
Coaching Search
There isn’t too much noise coming out right now, which isn’t surprising. Most of Mississippi State’s candidates are busy trying to position their teams for better SEC seeding and improving their NCAA Tournament resumes.
But there’s work being done and in about two weeks, we should start hearing more news and rumors.
For whatever it’s worth, my prediction is still that Virginia’s Brian O’Connor is going end up being offered the job.