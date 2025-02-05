Cowbell Corner

Arkansas vs Mississippi State Women's Basketball Prediction and Preview

The Bulldogs desperately need an easy win to get back on track. They'll try to get it against the Hogs.

Pete Fiutak

Jan 7, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Jessika Carter (4) shoots against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Two teams trying to get right fast go at it in what might be a make-or-break season date.

Arkansas has lost five of its last six games and is all but done unless it goes on a heater or a roll and wins the SEC Championship. Mississippi State has dropped four of its last five, but get going fast and the 13-1 start won't go to waste.

Arkansas vs Mississippi State: College Basketball Game Preview

Date: Wednesday Febuary 5, 2025
Game Time: 7:30 pm ET
How To Watch: SEC Network+
Venue: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
Teams: Mississippi State (16-7), Arkansas (9-15)
Why Arkansas Will Win

The Razorbacks might have a whole slew of problems, but they'll keep putting it up from three.

They're at their best when they can get to the line and grind it out a bit, but they'll keep putting it up from the outside to go along with their ability on the free throw line.

Along with having a hard time on the defensive glass, Mississippi State has been way too hit-or-miss at stopping the three. The team is 1-5 when allowing teams to hit 38% or more of their threes - including in the inexcusable loss to Missouri - and ...

Why Mississippi State Will Win

Arkansas has only hit 38% from three four games and won just two of them.

It doesn't move the ball around well, it can't rebound a lick, and when it comes to defense, that's just a polite rumor. The Razorbacks are allowing almost 78 points per game, and now it's time for Mississippi State to open it up a bit.

The shooting has been way too erratic, but it's been relatively steady from three. Relax, let the defense create plays for the offense, and crash the boards for second chance points.

Arkansas vs Mississippi State Who Will Win?

This should be a win for the Bulldogs without too much of a problem, but things aren't exactly going well when you're losing to Mizzou - but that was an outlier.

Mississippi State should be able to get off to a good start, create the tempo, and then assume the three will start being chucked by the Hogs. Get the rebound, score off of takeaways. and keep the pressure on. The Bulldogs will do all of that.

Arkansas vs Mississippi State Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 88, Arkansas 65

