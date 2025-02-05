Arkansas vs Mississippi State Women's Basketball Prediction and Preview
Two teams trying to get right fast go at it in what might be a make-or-break season date.
Arkansas has lost five of its last six games and is all but done unless it goes on a heater or a roll and wins the SEC Championship. Mississippi State has dropped four of its last five, but get going fast and the 13-1 start won't go to waste.
Arkansas vs Mississippi State: College Basketball Game Preview
Date: Wednesday Febuary 5, 2025
Game Time: 7:30 pm ET
How To Watch: SEC Network+
Venue: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
Teams: Mississippi State (16-7), Arkansas (9-15)
Why Arkansas Will Win
The Razorbacks might have a whole slew of problems, but they'll keep putting it up from three.
They're at their best when they can get to the line and grind it out a bit, but they'll keep putting it up from the outside to go along with their ability on the free throw line.
Along with having a hard time on the defensive glass, Mississippi State has been way too hit-or-miss at stopping the three. The team is 1-5 when allowing teams to hit 38% or more of their threes - including in the inexcusable loss to Missouri - and ...
Why Mississippi State Will Win
Arkansas has only hit 38% from three four games and won just two of them.
It doesn't move the ball around well, it can't rebound a lick, and when it comes to defense, that's just a polite rumor. The Razorbacks are allowing almost 78 points per game, and now it's time for Mississippi State to open it up a bit.
The shooting has been way too erratic, but it's been relatively steady from three. Relax, let the defense create plays for the offense, and crash the boards for second chance points.
Arkansas vs Mississippi State Who Will Win?
This should be a win for the Bulldogs without too much of a problem, but things aren't exactly going well when you're losing to Mizzou - but that was an outlier.
Mississippi State should be able to get off to a good start, create the tempo, and then assume the three will start being chucked by the Hogs. Get the rebound, score off of takeaways. and keep the pressure on. The Bulldogs will do all of that.
Arkansas vs Mississippi State Prediction
Prediction: Mississippi State 88, Arkansas 65