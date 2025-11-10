Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State breaks 100-point mark in big win
Just two days after playing in front of 6,000 screaming elementary school students, Mississippi State’s women’s basketball team had one of its biggest wins.
The Bulldogs defeated Mississippi Valley State 107-43. It’s the fifth time in program history the Bulldogs have topped 100 points and is the most points scored by a Sam Purcell-led team.
"First and foremost, I'm proud of my young women and the effort they gave in this quick turnaround," Mississippi State’s coach said. "Obviously, this is a game we thought we could win, but I challenged them to play to our standards and our level on the defensive side, so that's a good win."
Chandler Prater scored a career-high 25 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor. She knocked down four three-pointers and went 100 percent from the charity stripe. She also collected five rebounds and five assists in the contest.
Madison Francis scored 17 points on 7-of-12 from the floor and had eight rebounds and five blocks.
"Last game, I felt I was really fast paced where I should have been slower," Francis said about her performance. "This game, I definitely took my time more and let the game come to me."
Mississippi State will be back in action Thursday when it hosts Jackson State. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on SECN+.
Yesterday’s Results
- Women’s Basketball: Mississippi State 107, Mississippi Valley State 43
- Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITF M25 East Lansing
- Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA Conference Masters
- Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA Sectional Championships
- Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA Sectional Championships
Today’s Schedule
- Men’s Basketball: Mississippi State vs. No. 16 Iowa State, Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m., ESPNU
Did You Notice?
Men’s Tennis Results:
ITF M25 East Lansing (East Lansing, Mich.)
Singles Results
Qualifying Round 1
Petar Jovanovic def. Oscar Corwin 6-4, 6-4
Qualifying Round 2
Petar Jovanovic def. Hank Trondson 6-4, 6-4
Main Draw Round 1
Mario Martinez Serrano def. Simon Caldwell 6(2)-7, 6-2, 7-6(6)
Benito Sanchez Martinez def. Romain Gales 6-2, 3-6, 6-2
Petar Jovanovic def. Antreas Djakouris 6-1, 6-2
Vignesh Gogineni def. Michal Novansky
Main Draw Round 2
Malik Steiner def. Mario Martinez Serrano 1-6, 6-3, 0-6
Adhithya Ganesan def. Benito Sanchez Martinez 1-6, 6-3, 6(4)-7
Aidan McHugh def. Petar Jovanovic 4-6, 4-6
Doubles Results
Round 1
Jovanovic/Sanchez Martinez def. Novansky/Martinez Serrano 7-6(3), 2-6, 10-8
Quarterfinals
Romain Gales/Vignesh Gogineni def. Jovanovic/Sanchez Martinez 6(3)-7, 1-6
ITA South Sectional Championships (Athens, Ga.)
Singles Results
Round of 32
Antonio Prat (Miami) def. Niccolo Baroni 5-7, 2-6
Bryan Hernandez Cortes def. Corey Craig (FSU) 6-4, 6-3
Round of 16
Bryan Hernandez Cortes def. Henry Jefferson (Florida) 6-3, 1-6, 6-4
Quarterfinals
Bryan Hernandez Cortes def. William Jansen (UGA) 7-5, 6-3
Consolation Round of 16 Qualifiers
Niccolo Baroni def. Matthieu Chambonniere (Ole Miss) 7(7)-6(4), 7-5
Consolation Quarterfinals
Niccolo Baroni def. Henrik Villanger (Purdue) 6-3, 6-0
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
Those that have a voice have to speak for those of us who are silenced.- Mike Leach