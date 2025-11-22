Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State drops second-straight game
Mississippi State and New Mexico went punch-for-punch on Friday night in the consolation round of the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo., but the Bulldogs ultimately came up just short in an 80-78 heartbreaker.
Neither team was ever able to create much distance, with the largest lead at any point only reaching seven.
The second half was a back-and-forth struggle, and though Mississippi State held the advantage multiple times late, including a 77-76 edge in the final minute, New Mexico came up with the decisive plays.
A steal and fastbreak bucket with 30 seconds left put the Lobos ahead for good, and a pair of free throws in the closing seconds sealed the outcome as the Bulldog’s final comeback attempt ran out of time.
Josh Hubbard and Jayden Epps provided the offensive firepower to keep Mississippi State in the game. The standout guards combined for 50 of the Bulldogs’ points, with Hubbard knocking down six shots from beyond the arc on his way to a 29-point performance.
Epps chipped in 21 on an efficient 8-for-17 shooting night. However, the duo’s production couldn’t fully overcome the team’s struggles in other areas.
Mississippi State connected on only 7 of 13 attempts from the free-throw line, while New Mexico piled up 19 points at the stripe.
The Bulldogs were also beaten on the glass, finishing with a 10-rebound deficit in the matchup.
Mississippi State returns to Humphrey Coliseum as the Bulldogs attempt to bounce back, hosting New Orleans on Monday. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on SECN+.
Yesterday’s Results
Men’s Basketball: New Mexico 80, Mississippi State 78
Volleyball: Vanderbilt 3, Mississippi State 0
Men’s Tennis: NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship
Women’s Tennis: NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship
Today’s Schedule
Cross Country: Mississippi State at NCAA Championships
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State volleyball lost its first round SEC Tournament match to Vanderbilt in three-straight sets, ending its season with a 16-10 overall record. Freshman Lindsey Mangelson led in kills and points, earning eight kills and 10 points in the match. Gha'Naye Whitfield-Moss was the next closest in kills, earning 6 kills over three sets played. McKenna Yates led in digs, totaling 13 over three sets played.
- Mississippi State's impressive week at the NCAA Individual Championships came to a close Friday as senior standout Petar Jovanovic fell in the quarterfinals of the singles draw to SMU's Trevor Svajda, 3–6, 2-6.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
There's a very public quality to coaching.- Mike Leach