Hubbard, Epps Own Moment After SEC Defeat to Tennessee

Mississippi State didn’t need a dramatic speech after the final buzzer. The message was already clear.

The Bulldogs had let an SEC opportunity slip away, and the locker room tone reflected it. There was no shouting. No deflection.

Just honesty.

Josh Hubbard stepped to the podium first, his voice steady but direct. “We’ve got to be better,” he said. “It comes down to execution.”

Hubbard didn’t dwell on numbers. He focused on possessions — the small stretches that turn tight games into losses. “We didn’t finish the way we needed to,” he said. “In this league, that’ll cost you.”

For Mississippi State, the loss wasn’t about one missed shot or a single defensive breakdown. It was about sustaining the identity that’s carried the program under Chris Jans.

Hubbard made that clear. “We know what we’re capable of,” he said. “We’ve shown it. We just didn’t put it together the whole game.”

Jayden Epps echoed that sentiment moments later. The transfer guard leaned into accountability rather than excuses.

“It’s on us,” Epps said. “We’ve got to lock in for 40 minutes.”

Taking responsibility is one thing but doesn't deliver better results if everything else isn't there to follow through with that.

Accountability Over Excuses

The Dawgs have built their season on toughness and defensive commitment.

When that edge dulls, even slightly, the margin shrinks fast in SEC play.

“We’ve got to communicate better,” Epps said. “Little things matter.”

Mississippi State has relied heavily on its backcourt to steady the offense in key moments. Hubbard understands that responsibility.

“I’ve got to lead better,” he said. “That starts with me.”

The sophomore guard didn’t point outward. He pointed inward.

“That’s the difference in close games,” Hubbard said. “Details.”

Epps agreed, emphasizing composure. “You can’t relax,” he said. “Not for a possession.”

State has experienced both sides of tight conference games this season. The Bulldogs have celebrated narrow wins and absorbed narrow defeats. The lesson, according to both guards, doesn’t change.

“We’ve got to respond,” Epps said. “That’s what good teams do.”

Clear Message Moving Forward

Mississippi State’s position in the SEC race isn’t defined by one night. But every result shapes the path.

Hubbard stressed urgency without panic.

“We’re still right there,” he said. “We just have to clean it up.”

That showed up when they made the big 18-0 run in the second half to at least get the Vols' attention. It left fans wondering why that couldn't have happened in the first half, but Tennessee probably had a lot to do with that.

The Dawgs know the schedule doesn’t soften. Conference games stack up quickly, and adjustments have to happen fast.

“We’ve got to watch film, learn from it and move on,” Epps said.

Hubbard circled back to effort and execution. “It’s about finishing,” he said. “We’ve got to close.”

Mississippi State has shown it can compete when its defensive intensity and offensive flow align. The challenge now is consistency.

“No excuses,” Epps said. “Just work.”

The Bulldogs left the arena with disappointment, but also clarity, but players delivered cliches more than a real plan to do anything about a season sliding badly

“We’ll be ready next time,” Hubbard said simply. That's simply a standard line coaches and players use when they really don't know what to do to fix things.

In the SEC, words only carry so far. But for Mississippi State, the tone inside the locker room suggested something important. Accountability is still intact.

And for the Dawgs, that’s where the response begins.

