Josh Hubbard Joins Elite Mississippi State Company With All-SEC Selection
Mississippi State didn’t need a press release to know what Josh Hubbard means to its program, but the SEC made it official Monday: the junior guard landed on the All‑SEC Third Team, another line on a résumé that’s already starting to look like something you frame.
The honor puts him in rare company. Only one other Bulldog, Erick Dampier, managed All‑SEC recognition in each of his first three seasons. That’s the kind of consistency coaches dream about and opponents dread. Hubbard just makes it look normal.
What he’s done this season goes well beyond scoring in bunches, though he’s done plenty of that. He’s one of only four major‑conference players to hit at least 675 points and 100 assists, joining a group headlined by blue‑blood recruits and future pros.
He’s also one of just two SEC players in the 2000s with multiple seasons of 640‑plus points and 100‑plus assists, a list dotted with NBA first‑rounders.
It’s not a stretch to say Hubbard’s production stacks up with some of the best guards the league has seen in the modern era.
The career numbers are starting to get heavy, too. Hubbard sits at 1,925 points. That ranks fourth in Mississippi State history, fifth among SEC players through their junior seasons, and 39th in the conference record book.
Only Bailey Howell, Pete Maravich, and Vernon Maxwell share the distinction of logging three top‑10 scoring seasons for their schools. That’s not a group you stumble into.
And then there’s the shooting. Hubbard has already obliterated Mississippi State’s career three‑point record with 309 makes, a number that also cracks the SEC’s all‑time top 10. His seven 30‑point games lead the league, and his 18 games with 20 or more tie him for second. He’s top‑five in the SEC in scoring, threes made, and three‑point percentage, a clean sweep of the categories that define modern guard play.
The highlights are easy to remember. The 46‑point eruption against Auburn, powered by 10 threes. The 42‑point finale against Georgia. The way he can tilt a game in a handful of possessions. Only he and Howell have multiple 40‑point SEC outings in maroon and white.
Awards are nice, but Hubbard’s impact has always been bigger than a line on a ballot. Mississippi State has a star who keeps raising the bar.
2025-26 SEC Postseason Awards
All-SEC First Team – Coaches
Darius Acuff Jr. – Arkansas
Ja'Kobi Gillespie – Tennessee
Thomas Haugh – Florida
Labaron Philon Jr. – Alabama
Tyler Tanner – Vanderbilt
All-SEC Second Team – Coaches
Nate Ament – Tennessee
Rueben Chinyelu – Florida
Mark Mitchell – Missouri
Otega Oweh – Kentucky
Dailyn Swain – Texas
All-SEC Third Team – Coaches
Rashaun Agee – Texas A&M
Alex Condon – Florida
Keyshawn Hall – Auburn
Aden Holloway – Alabama
Josh Hubbard – Mississippi State
All-SEC Defensive Team – Coaches
Rueben Chinyelu – Florida
Somto Cyril – Georgia
Felix Okpara –Tennessee
Billy Richmond III – Arkansas
Tyler Tanner – Vanderbilt
All-SEC Freshmen Team – Coaches
Darius Acuff Jr. – Arkansas
Amari Allen – Alabama
Nate Ament – Tennessee
Malachi Moreno – Kentucky
Meleek Thomas – Arkansas
SEC Specialty Awards – Coaches
Coach of the Year: Todd Golden – Florida
Player of the Year: Darius Acuff Jr. – Arkansas
Newcomer of the Year: Dailyn Swain – Texas
Freshman of the Year: Darius Acuff Jr. – Arkansas
Sixth-Man of the Year: Urban Klavzar – Florida
Defensive Player of the Year: Rueben Chinyelu – Florida
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Rueben Chinyelu – Florida
