Josh Hubbard Joins Elite Mississippi State Company With All-SEC Selection

Mississippi State didn’t need a press release to know what Josh Hubbard means to its program, but the SEC made it official Monday: the junior guard landed on the All‑SEC Third Team, another line on a résumé that’s already starting to look like something you frame.

The honor puts him in rare company. Only one other Bulldog, Erick Dampier, managed All‑SEC recognition in each of his first three seasons. That’s the kind of consistency coaches dream about and opponents dread. Hubbard just makes it look normal.

What he’s done this season goes well beyond scoring in bunches, though he’s done plenty of that. He’s one of only four major‑conference players to hit at least 675 points and 100 assists, joining a group headlined by blue‑blood recruits and future pros.

He’s also one of just two SEC players in the 2000s with multiple seasons of 640‑plus points and 100‑plus assists, a list dotted with NBA first‑rounders.

It’s not a stretch to say Hubbard’s production stacks up with some of the best guards the league has seen in the modern era.

The career numbers are starting to get heavy, too. Hubbard sits at 1,925 points. That ranks fourth in Mississippi State history, fifth among SEC players through their junior seasons, and 39th in the conference record book.

Only Bailey Howell, Pete Maravich, and Vernon Maxwell share the distinction of logging three top‑10 scoring seasons for their schools. That’s not a group you stumble into.

And then there’s the shooting. Hubbard has already obliterated Mississippi State’s career three‑point record with 309 makes, a number that also cracks the SEC’s all‑time top 10. His seven 30‑point games lead the league, and his 18 games with 20 or more tie him for second. He’s top‑five in the SEC in scoring, threes made, and three‑point percentage, a clean sweep of the categories that define modern guard play.

The highlights are easy to remember. The 46‑point eruption against Auburn, powered by 10 threes. The 42‑point finale against Georgia. The way he can tilt a game in a handful of possessions. Only he and Howell have multiple 40‑point SEC outings in maroon and white.

Awards are nice, but Hubbard’s impact has always been bigger than a line on a ballot. Mississippi State has a star who keeps raising the bar.

All-SEC First Team – Coaches Darius Acuff Jr. – Arkansas

Ja'Kobi Gillespie – Tennessee

Thomas Haugh – Florida

Labaron Philon Jr. – Alabama

Tyler Tanner – Vanderbilt

All-SEC Second Team – Coaches Nate Ament – Tennessee

Rueben Chinyelu – Florida

Mark Mitchell – Missouri

Otega Oweh – Kentucky

Dailyn Swain – Texas

All-SEC Third Team – Coaches Rashaun Agee – Texas A&M

Alex Condon – Florida

Keyshawn Hall – Auburn

Aden Holloway – Alabama

Josh Hubbard – Mississippi State

All-SEC Defensive Team – Coaches Rueben Chinyelu – Florida

Somto Cyril – Georgia

Felix Okpara –Tennessee

Billy Richmond III – Arkansas

Tyler Tanner – Vanderbilt

All-SEC Freshmen Team – Coaches Darius Acuff Jr. – Arkansas

Amari Allen – Alabama

Nate Ament – Tennessee

Malachi Moreno – Kentucky

Meleek Thomas – Arkansas