Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State wins at Emerald Coast Classic
The Mississippi State women’s basketball team capped off the official game action for the university before Thanksgiving with a dominant showing at the Emerald Coast Classic.
The Bulldogs (6-1) defeated Middle Tennessee State (3-0) 69-47 on Tuesday, winning the Bay Bracket of the tournament.
Mississippi State didn’t miss many of its field goals against the Raiders. The Bulldogs shot over 40 percent in each quarter, including 63.6 percent in the third and 70 percent in the fourth quarter.
Madison Francis was named the Bay Bracket's MVP. The freshman from Lancaster, New York, tied career-highs of 17 points and six blocks, as well as collecting six rebounds and a steal.
Favour Nwaedozi bounced back in the second game of the contest, finishing with 13 points and six rebounds. Nwaedozi finished 5-8 from the floor and went 3-4 from the stripe. Chandler Prater posted 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.
The Bulldogs will return to Starkville for their Thanksgiving break and will return to action at home Sunday against Louisiana-Monroe. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on SECN+.
Yesterday’s Results
- Women’s Basketball: Mississippi State 69, Middle Tennessee State 47
Today’s Schedule
- No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
- The first Student-Athlete Availability Report for the 122nd Battle for the Golden Egg was released Tuesday night. The same four players remain listed as out (Jett Jefferson, Will Whitson, Blake Steen and Brennan Smith). Safety Isaac Smith was listed as questionable in the report. He missed the last game against Missouri with an ankle injury. Also on the report, running back Davon Booth will sit out the first half of Friday’s game against Ole Miss due to a disciplinary matter.
- Mississippi State Athletics announced Monday that award-winning country and Americana artist Zach Bryan will perform live at Davis Wade Stadium on May 2, 2026, as part of his new "With Heaven on Tour" schedule. The concert will mark the first live music performance in the venue since 2012 and the first full-stadium show in its history.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
I don't know everybody's view on due process, but I do have an opinion on what the Constitution says, what the Pledge of Allegiance implies, what sixth- and seventh-graders are taught in civics classes, and I think it is that you're going to have the opportunity to be heard.- Mike Leach