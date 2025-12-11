Bulldogs grinding through finals week while preparing for Southern Miss

The start of SEC games is quickly approaching for Mississippi State’s women basketball team.

The Bulldogs have just four games left before beginning conference action at home on New Year’s Day against Auburn. All four games are winnable ones for the Bulldogs, but coach Sam Purcell wants to see more than just wins.

“The focus,” Purcell said at Thursday’s press conference. “I was really pleased for a four-quarter focus (last game). We kept on talking about that. Also talked about having better practices, which I believe we've had. We had two this week during finals week where we're really good, so that makes me really happy, especially when their minds are really stressed and pushed to the limit.”

This is a weird part of sports calendar with it being finals week and Christmas two weeks away.

“Right now, outside of basketball, they're a college student, there's nothing else to do besides watch movies and chill and rehab,” Purcell said. “So might as well put all two feet in and let's get better.”

Mississippi State’s next game is at 2 p.m. Sunday in Starkville against Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles have a new coach, Missy Bilderback, who was at Louisiana-Monroe last season when the Bulldogs came to Monroe, La.

The Bulldogs escaped that game, 78-70, which is something Purcell is hoping to avoid against Bilderback this Sunday.

“So for me to go there last year, and she almost beat me. She did a great job,” Purcell said. “It was right before Christmas…and a lot of those kids transferred with her to Southern Miss.

“I have a ton of respect for that program, how quick she's turned it around after a tough situation for the coach who was there before and passed away. She was a special lady. But how (Bilderback)’s come in and done it with pride, dignity, and honor. So, I have a ton of love for who she is as a person.”

Southern Miss coach Joye Lee-McNelis retired after the 2024-25 season, her 21st season as head coach. Sadly, she passed away due to cancer four months after her retirement.

This season, the Golden Eagles are 7-3 and most recently recorded an 81-73 victory against UAB last Sunday.

“It's great to see someone like Southern Miss at 7-3, and winning, and getting it back because they have a rich history of success when you look at their past,” Purcell said. “I admire how they've come out the gate and really punched people in the face and played.

“I can't say enough about their team, especially their starting five. To put a starting five like that in today's transfer portal, kids similar to ours who are looking for a new opportunity and a new chance, and then now they're seizing it. It's going to be one heck of a game here Sunday.”

Fun social media video

Mississippi State’s creative team does a great job with its content and may have its best work, so far. (It’s either this or the troll video after the upset win against Arizona State.)

On Wednesday, the women’s basketball social media accounts put out a video of Purcell’s daughter, Rylee Purcell, being mic’d up during a recent game.

A mic’d up Purcell during a Mississippi State women’s basketball game? Pure entertainment. 😂#HailState pic.twitter.com/qiSR0lZHei — Mississippi State Women's Basketball (@HailStateWBK) December 10, 2025

“Oh man, I was scared when they said they wanted to do it,” Purcell said. “Obviously as a father, I know my kid, right? So, it's cool to everybody else to see what I get to see every day.”

It was cute and adorable to see. If Rylee Purcell doesn’t purse basketball, she might have a career in acting with some of her “break-the-fourth-wall” looks at the camera, especially the one after her sister got on camera (1:07 mark in the video, if you’re curious).

