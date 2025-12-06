How to watch Mississippi State men and women basketball's Sunday games

Mississippi State’s men and women basketball programs will be adding new opponents to their all-time program history.

Mississippi State men’s basketball will be facing San Francisco for the first time in program history, while the women’s team will face Charlotte for the first time.

The men’s team will be making its annual trip to Tupelo to face the Dons where coach Chris Jans is 2-0 leading the Bulldogs.

The Dons have averaged 22.7 wins per season and earned back-to-back NIT appearances under fourth-year coach Chris Gerlufsen.

Offensively, San Francisco is led by Ryan Beasley (13.1 PPG, 2.9 APG, 1.3 SPG) and Mookie Cook (12.0 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.2 BPG, 1.2 BPG). Beasley has three games with 20 or more points, while Cook has reached double figures in seven of nine games.

Mississippi State is led by Josh Hubbard, who is averaging 23.5 points per game. Jayden Epps is second with 14.8 ppg and Achor Achor leads in rebounds with 7.0 per game.

As a whole, the Bulldogs are averaging 80.4 ppg and allowing opponents an average of 80.3 ppg.

Mississippi State women’s team is coming off of its biggest win of the season, a 79-44 curb stomping of Pittsburgh in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

"It's obviously a great win against a great league in the ACC,” Bulldogs’ coach Sam Purcell said after the win. “We wanted to make sure we did our part. It was a pride thing tonight, it was a pride thing to come back home. I appreciate the fans that showed up.

“"We’re going to keep the same energy. There's another level for this team that I'm not going to stop at, I need you Sunday for a later game. My challenge is to pack this lower bowl, support these young women as they play their hearts out.”

Here’s how you can watch both men and women Mississippi State basketball teams in action Sunday.

How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. San Francisco

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4) at San Francisco Dons (5-4)

When: 3:05 p.m., Sunday

Where: Cadence Bank Arena, Tupelo, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Have never played.

Last Meeting: N/A

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Georgia Tech, 85-73

Last time out, Dons: lost to North Alabama, 65-63

How to Watch: Charlotte at Mississippi State

Who: Charlotte 49ers (4-5) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1)

When: 7 p.m., Sunday

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Have never played.

Last Meeting: N/A

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Pittsburgh, 79-44

Last time out, Tigers: lost to No. 3 Texas A&M, 38-17

