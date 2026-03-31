Bulldogs’ Offseason Takes Shape as Another Player Heads to Transfer Portal

Monday brought the biggest piece of news possible for Mississippi State women’s basketball when Madison Francis’ return next season was announced.

We already covered why Francis returning is a big deal. But, in summary, Francis is the Bulldogs’ best player who could one day be an All-American and more. Without Francis, things would turn grim quick in Starkville.

Instead, the future is bring for Mississippi State but that doesn’t mean there won’t be more changes.

Francis and Favour Nwaedozi (arguably the second best player on Mississippi State's roster last season) have already had their returns next announced and we know Awa Fane plans to enter the transfer portal. She won’t be the only Bulldog to follow that path.

The second player to announce her intentions to enter the transfer portal is Rocío Jiménez.

Jiménez has one of the more unique backstories on the roster. She’s from Elías Piña in the Dominican Republic and didn’t start playing basketball until a few years before signing with Mississippi State.

Even with that late start, she climbed the ladder quickly. She spent time with the Dominican Republic’s FIBA Women’s National Team program and held her own as one of the youngest players in the group.

At Central Pointe Christian Academy, she put together a strong senior season and originally planned to be part of the 2025 class before reclassifying and enrolling early.

That early arrival made her transition tougher. She joined the team midway through the 2023-24 season while rehabbing an injury and didn’t see the floor that year. She redshirted the following season as she continued to develop.

Texas Longhorns guard Ashton Judd (21) rebounds against Mississippi Rebels forward Kharyssa Richardson (33) and center Rocio Jimenez (13) during the second half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

This past year was her first real chance to get game action, and she made the most of it when she could. Her second college game came against Mississippi Valley State, where she scored her first points and finished with nine and three rebounds. She appeared in 13 games overall.

Jiménez is still raw, but the tools are there. Her size alone makes her intriguing, and she showed flashes when she finally got healthy. A fresh start might give her the runway she needs.

The portal opens April 6, and Mississippi State will have more movement to navigate. Francis returning gives the program a foundation, but the rest of the roster will keep shifting as the offseason unfolds.

Mississippi State Women’s Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Outgoing