Bulldogs Run Out of Answers in Blowout Loss to Missouri

Mississippi State needed a clean, confidence‑building afternoon before heading into the final week of a season that’s already slipped out of its hands.

Instead, it got the exact opposite.

Missouri walked into Humphrey Coliseum, landed the first punch, and never really had to sweat on the way to an 88-64 win that felt decided before the game ever settled in.

The story started early, and it wasn’t complicated. Missouri jumped out to a 9-0 lead before Mississippi State even hit the rim, and by the time the Bulldogs finally scored, the Tigers were already in full control. The first half ended 54-23, which is an indicator of where this team is right now than anything that happened after the break.

The matchup problems were obvious. Missouri’s size dictated everything, and Mississippi State didn’t have an answer.

Mark Mitchell, Shawn Phillips, and Trent Burns took turns backing down defenders, flipping in hooks, and grabbing whatever rebounds were available. Even when Missouri missed, the Tigers turned those misses into second‑chance points.

If Mississippi State was going to hang around, it needed Josh Hubbard to be the best version of himself. Missouri didn’t let that happen. Hubbard finished with 16 points. Missouri crowded him early, forced tough shots, and made sure he never found the rhythm that usually keeps the Bulldogs afloat.

The rest of the offense didn’t offer much relief. Mississippi State didn’t hit a three in the first half and finished the day playing from so far behind that even the small runs felt like they barely dented the margin.

Quincy Ballard gave them some interior scoring, but Achor Achor was held scoreless, and the Bulldogs never found a lineup that could both defend Missouri’s size and generate enough offense to matter.

By the time Hubbard finally broke the three‑point drought early in the second half, the game was already in the “maybe keep it under 30” stage. Missouri answered every small push, drew up clean looks out of timeouts, and kept the lead hovering in the mid‑30s until the final minutes.

And that’s the part that stings for Mississippi State. With two regular‑season games left and the SEC Tournament looming, this was a chance to reset or at least show signs of life.

Instead, it was another reminder of how thin the margin has become. A team that needed momentum got buried early. A team that needed Hubbard to carry them saw him bottled up. A team that needed urgency played one of its slowest, flattest first halves of the season.

The Bulldogs aren’t mathematically done, but the path ahead hasn’t gotten any clearer. The question now is whether they can find anything in the final week that resembles the team they hoped to be back in November.

Points: Josh Hubbard, 16

Rebounds: Quincy Ballard, 6

Assists: Jayden Epps, 3

Steals: Josh Hubbard, 3

Blocks: Achor Achor/King Grace, 2

Next Up

The Bulldogs will begin the final week of the regular season with a road trip to SEC-leading No. 7 Florida on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

