What Celebrities are Picking Mississippi State Over Baylor in the First Round?
The field has been set and brackets are coming to life ahead of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup, featuring Mississippi State and Baylor. Here's a look at the brackets of celebrities who have the Bulldogs dancing into the round of 32.
The Orioles' Finest: Gunnar Henderson
The Man Himself: Andy Katz
Alabama's Phenom WR: Ryan "Hollywood" Williams
World Series Champion: Alex Bregman
College Football National Champion: Quinshon Judkins
Cooper Perdew's Pick
Mississippi State and Baylor will tipoff at 11:15 a.m. CT on Friday with the winner most likely to play No. 1 Duke in the second round. These two teams are among the most inconsistent in the tournament - they can either strike gold or absolutely nothing at any given time.
Both squads are coming into the first round heavily battle tested as the Bulldogs have key wins over Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Memphis, while the Bears are bringing in wins over St. John's, Kansas and Arkansas.
Mississippi State, with no surprise, will look to Josh Hubbard for great offensive play, whether it be shooting or distributing the ball. On the other side, Baylor brings a great guard-forward combo to the table with Norchad Omier and VJ Edgecombe both averaging 15+ points per game.
Both teams bring a good mix of experienced players to the round of 64 matchup and are chasing a second round matchup with Duke.
In a No. 8 vs. No. 9 game that could go either way, I see Hubbard leading his team to the round of 32 with massive first round performance.
Give me the Bulldogs over the Bears, 73-68 on their into the second round against the Blue Devils.