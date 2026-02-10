Chris Jans Doesn’t Sugarcoat State’s Slide as SEC Pressure Mounts

Mississippi State’s season has stalled in murky territory, and coach Chris Jans didn’t duck that reality Monday.

“We are not in a spot we thought we would be, period,” Jans said in his weekly press conference. “Not just in the SEC but overall.”

At 11-12 overall and 3-7 in league play, MSU sits well below expectations inside the Humphrey Coliseum, a place that’s been less of a fortress in Southeastern Conference competition this season.

No breaks are in site, either, with Tennessee coming to Starkville, Miss., on Wednesday night an 8 p.m. game. Jans isn't glossing over the uphill climb.

“We did not have a stellar non-conference portion of our season,” he said. “It paled into comparison to the prior three years in the number of wins. Even more importantly, the number of quality wins for a potential resume.”

“We Put Ourselves in a Hole”

The Bulldogs’ early league slide has forced Jans and his staff to examine where things went off track.

“We put ourselves in a hole going into SEC play,” he said. “Certainly, we had that mini-run to start where, ‘Hey, we can fight our way back into where we want to be.’ Then it went in the wrong direction and it’s been a struggle since then.”

Yet Jans defended his group’s effort.

“The young men we have, they’ve been resilient,” he said. “They came to work with the right mindset, the right approach.”

He paused before stressing a tough truth.

“All that matters is how we play on game day and the results of those particular games," he said, stating the obvious.

Loss to Arkansas: Turnovers and Defense Under Scrutiny

Jans broke down Saturday’s 88-68 loss to No. 21 Arkansas in sharp, straightforward terms. Turnovers and defensive lapses were at the center of the Bulldogs’ struggles against a disciplined Razorbacks squad.

“We just had too many costly turnovers in the first half that led to Arkansas run-outs,” Jans said. “There’s an old saying that a bad shot is just like a turnover. When you turn the ball over in this league in a live-ball situation, you usually pay for it.”

“We had to be mindful of the type of shots we needed to take against a team like that,” Jans added. “When I rewatched it, for a while we were playing exactly how we needed to play to give our team the best chance to win. But in the second half we just had a hard time defending them.”

Freshman Adjustment: Jamarion Davis-Fleming

One of the focal points of Jans’ remarks was the developmental arc of freshman Jamarion Davis-Fleming.

While he's been having an impact on defense, offensive consistency remains a work in progress.

“The game slows down for freshmen at some point and I think it is slowing down,” Jans said. “Does it need to slow down some more? Yeah.”

He pointed to a specific instance with an over-zealous pass in the middle of the lane as a learning moment.

“He works on it a ton," Jans said. "As I watch him, it keeps going in, but it is a different deal in the game.”

Jans stressed that Davis-Fleming’s value as a defender gives State schematic flexibility, a notable asset in tight SEC contests.

Achor from distance 🎯 pic.twitter.com/pmSbnfVyT5 — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) February 7, 2026

Guard Achor Achor: Confidence in Growth

Jans also evaluated the progress of guard Achor Achor, who has flashed scoring ability interspersed with bouts of inconsistency.

“From a stat sheet perspective, point blank, he had a nice game against Arkansas,” Jans said. “When he is around the basket he’s got to be mindful of who he’s playing against. He tends to get himself in trouble at times around the basket depending on the matchup.”

Jans emphasized confidence as a key factor for the sophomore’s continued growth.

Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej MacUra (11) attempts to block a shot from Texas A&M Aggies guard Ali Dibba (6) during the first half at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Injury Updates: Macura and Paul

When asked about Sergej Macura, who left the Arkansas game mid-set, Jans said he received encouraging updates from the training staff.

“I expect him to be at practice today. From the reports I got yesterday, he is okay,” Jans reported.

On freshman Cameren Paul, more somber news was delivered.

“Cam is redshirting for us but he tore his Achilles recently and is going to have surgery (Tuesday),” Jans confirmed.

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes gives instructions to Ja’Kobi Gillespie (0) during a game against the Ole Miss Rebels. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previewing Tennessee: “You Better Be Ready for a Fight”

Turning to Wednesday’s game with Tennessee, Jans framed the Volunteers as a physical, disciplined squad.

“It’s another typical Rick Barnes’ team where they are ultra-physical in every aspect of the game,” he said. “When you play them you better be ready for a fist fight. That’s how they want to make the game. They are big and strong around the basket.”

Jans praised Barnes’ coaching acumen but made clear what State must do to compete.

“They try to take advantage of it. It’s a typical Coach Barnes’ team,” he said. “Coming into this league, there was probably no one that I respect more from the outside looking in than him.”

Mississippi State Bulldogs guard King Grace (23) drives to the basket as Arkansas Razorbacks wing Billy Richmond III (24) defends during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Bulldogs Fighting for March Positioning

With the regular season nearing its final third, each game feels weighty for this Bulldogs roster.

“It’s up to us to get back on the right track,” Jans said, his tone firm but grounded. “We’ve got a lot of things to clean up — turnovers, shot selection, defensive responsibilities.”

The Dawgs will need to show growth if they hope to reverse a season that has veered far from the expectations set inside Humphrey Coliseum.

Dawgs Feed