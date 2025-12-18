City of Brotherly Love awaits as Destiney McPhaul comes home

Mississippi State women’s basketball is taking its seven game win streak to the City of Brotherly Love, where one Bulldog should be showered in love.

Senior guard Destiney McPhaul is from Philadelphia where the Bulldogs are headed to face La Salle on Saturday morning.

“She’s probably in tears,” Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell said after the Bulldogs’ 105-57 win against Alabama State on Wednesday. “I'm going to be honest with you. What people don't know about (McPhaul) is that she’s the greatest kid ever.

“Her grandmother, who's from there, raised her, basically. She plays for her (grandmother). She's no longer here. So, it's going to be an emotional game when she goes back up there.”

McPhaul is in her second season with the Bulldogs after two seasons at Northwest Florida State College, where she earned All-American honors at the junior college level. In the transfer portal, she was rated as the top guard and second overall prospect.

Before entering the collegiate ranks, McPhaul played at West Catholic Preparatory High School in Philadelphia. She was a three-prospect coming out of high school and was named the 2021 USA Today Sports Pennsylvania Player of the Year, Max Preps Pennsylvania Player of the Year and a finalist for the Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

“She was a kid that did the right thing from her neighborhood and I think that's why you're seeing an amount of tickets already sold, because that's Destiney's character,” Purcell said. “She's a young lady who left Philadelphia, and not only left, but went on to do big things.”

McPhaul is one of two returning Bulldogs this season and is taking a bigger, more prominent role that has Purcell filled with Christmas joy.

And she’s getting an awesome Christmas gift from him.

“(We’re) getting her back home for the Christmas holidays in front of her people,” Purcell said with his usual ear-to-ear smile. “And I can't wait to see that beautiful smile, but most importantly, the energy that her family is going to bring, along with all her high school and people that she grew up with.

“Should be an electric environment.”

How to Watch: Mississippi State at La Salle

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-1) at La Salle Explorers (8-3)

When: 11 a.m., Saturday

Where: John E. Glaser Arena, Philadelphia, Penn.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: First meeting

Last Meeting: n/a

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Alabama State, 105-57

Last time out, Tigers: def. Delaware, 65-48

