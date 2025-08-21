Dellquan Warren cleared for Mississippi State after broken foot
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State guard Dellquan Warren is expected to be available for the start of the 2025-26 basketball season after recovering from a broken foot suffered in May, coach Chris Jans said during a WFCA radio banquet this week.
Warren missed all of the Bulldogs’ summer workouts due to the injury but has been cleared for full participation as the team prepares for its season opener against North Alabama on Nov. 5. Mississippi State’s fall semester began Monday, and the team is entering preseason practice with a dramatically reworked roster.
“Dellquan missed all of our summer workouts, but he’s recovered now and should be good to go for the fall,” Jans said.
The coach confirmed Warren’s anticipated return alongside the arrival of two new signees, center Tee Bartlett and forward Sergej Macura. Both are expected to be on campus by Monday.
Warren played 6.2 minutes per game as a freshman last season, averaging 0.6 points while coming off the bench. With the departure of several veterans, the 6-foot-2 sophomore is positioned to compete for an expanded role in the Bulldogs’ backcourt alongside returning junior Josh Hubbard, who led Mississippi State in scoring the past two seasons.
The Bulldogs are coming off three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances but are preparing for the 2025-26 season with a much different look. Eleven of the 15 players on the roster are newcomers. Only Hubbard, Warren, Shawn Jones Jr. and Gai Chol return from last year’s team.
Bartlett, a 6-foot-10 four-star recruit from the Overtime Elite league, and Macura, a 6-foot-9 forward from Slovenia, are among the most highly anticipated arrivals. Macura played professionally in Serbia before joining Mississippi State.
Warren’s comeback comes at a critical time for a team seeking early chemistry. The Bulldogs open with an exhibition against Houston in Rosenberg, Texas, on Oct. 26 before starting the regular season at home.
Early practices will give Warren and his new teammates a chance to establish roles and adjust to Jans’ system.
Warren, a Pennsylvania native who played high school basketball at Keystone Athletic Academy and Cathedral Prep, was recruited by several programs before signing with Mississippi State. His development as a ballhandler and defender could prove pivotal for a team in transition.
Mississippi State’s overhaul reflects broader trends in college basketball, where roster turnover and the transfer portal have changed the landscape. Jans said improved guard play and shooting will be points of emphasis after the Bulldogs struggled from three-point range last season.
“Dellquan’s minutes might go up this year, and he’s earned that trust,” Jans said.
The Bulldogs’ coaching staff and returning veterans, including Warren, will be using the preseason to get things sorted out before SEC play. The team’s ability to adapt may determine whether Mississippi State can extend its NCAA tournament streak to a fourth consecutive year.
Warren, who spent the summer focused on rehabilitation and supporting teammates from the sideline, said he is ready to contribute.
“I want to show what I can do,” Warren said. “I’ve been waiting for this moment.”