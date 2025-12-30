Duo earn SEC weekly honors ahead of Bulldogs' first conference game
Mississippi State has played just one game in the last week, but a pair of Bulldogs played well enough for that one game to earn them SEC honors.
Favour Nwaedozi and Jaylah Lampley were named the SEC’s Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week after leading the Bulldogs to a 112-54 win against Samford.
Nwaedozi earned the first Player of the Week honor of her career after a standout performance for the Bulldogs.
The junior from Delta, Nigeria, posted a career-high 30 points on 67 percent shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season. Her 30-point outing was the Bulldogs’ second of the year and the SEC’s 14th this season. Nwaedozi has led State in scoring six times and paces the team at 14.6 points per game. She is also one of five SEC players averaging a double-double, pulling down 10.7 rebounds per contest.
Lampley made her first career start against Samford and recorded the first double-double of her career. The Fishers, Indiana, native scored a season-high 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting, including a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc, while adding 10 rebounds and two steals. Her 24 points were the second-most by a Bulldog freshman this season, and her three made 3-pointers were a season high.
Lampley became the first Bulldog and the second SEC freshman this season to shoot 100 percent from three-point range with at least three makes.
- Who: Auburn Tigers (11-3) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-1)
- When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.
- TV: SECN+
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Auburn leads the all-time 36-29
- Last Meeting: Mississippi State 73, Auburn 66 (March 2, 2025)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Samford, 112-54
- Last time out, Tigers: def. Jackson State, 64-48
Mississippi State Stat Leaders
- Favour Nwaedozi: 14.6 ppg (.614 FG%), 10.7 rpg, 24 assists, 14 blocks, 10 steals
- Madison Francis: 13.1 ppg (.503 FG%), 6.7 rpg, 23 assists, 45 blocks, 21 steals
- Destiney McPhaul: 12.1 ppg (.530 FG%), 2.7 rpg, 57 assists, 3 blocks, 27 steals
- Jaylah Lampley: 10.9 ppg (.566 FG%), 5.6 rpg, 18 assists, 5 blocks, 14 steals
- Chandler prater: 10.4 ppg (.455 FG%), 7.2 rpg, 40 assists, 4 blocks, 18 steals
Auburn Stat Leaders
- Harissoum Coulibaly: 11.1 ppg (.560 FG%), 3.2 rpg, 20 assists, 22 steals, 2 blocks
- Kaitlyn Duhon: 10.4 ppg (.479 FG%), 4.5 rpg, 15 assists, 46 steals, 9 blocks
- Mya Petticord: 10 ppg (.404 FG%), 2.3 rpg, 13 assists, 9 steals
- Khady Leye: 9.8 ppg (429 FG%), 5.5 rpg, 15 assits, 15 blocks, 19 steals
