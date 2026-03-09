Everything Mississippi State Coach Chris Jans Said at Monday's Press Conference

Mississippi State men's basketball coach Chris Jans held his regular Monday morning press conference to talk about the Bulldogs' upcoming trip to the SEC Tournament.

The Bulldogs will face Auburn at 2 p.m. Wednesday in rematch of what was their last win during the regular season. Here's everything that Jans said on Monday:

On preparing team for the SEC Tournament... Well, we've obviously already talked about it. Certainly, a lot of our older transfers have played in various conference tournaments and even postseason opportunities. So, they'll experience with what we're talking about. Some of our younger, obviously freshmen that have never played in these situations, but like most programs it just is what it is. It's part of the growing process. They now have 31 games under their belt. They've traveled and played in neutral site games. They've played in obviously some rough away environments with all sorts of starting times. So, it's just another step in gaining experience in that way.

𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽: 𝗡𝗮𝘀𝗵𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 pic.twitter.com/kiIvj4u1UB — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) March 8, 2026

On growth and impact of Josh Hubbard... Yeah, it's been fun to watch his maturation as a player from his freshman year where he early in the season had a breakout game or two. I remember going to Connecticut for a tournament, and he had a huge game in our tournament that fall [against Northwestern]. That was kind of his coming out party, if you will.



I really harkened back to those days when he became our leading scorer, but the locker room embraced him. He did it in a way where in this day and age could cause problems with some people that maybe thought they were going to be in that role as older players in the program. Because of his approach, his work ethic and his humility, that was never a problem at all. Now, as he's finishing his junior year, he's had a remarkable career thus far both individually and as a team.



Obviously, this particular year, it's not going to be the team type of season that he nor anyone would want to have, but he's got the opportunity to play in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments, which obviously, right now doesn't look like it will be the case. But individually, he keeps upping his game. He's one of the top scorers in the country. I fully expect him to be on one of the all-conference teams. I'm sure you guys know the rules. I don't get to vote for my own players. I know where I'd vote for him, but I don't get that opportunity. We'll have to wait and see like everybody else when it comes out this afternoon. But he certainly means a lot to our program and our fanbase, and rightfully so.

On expectations for Auburn adjusting in rematch... Yeah, I'd imagine you can't find a brighter red pen available to circle him [Josh Hubbard] on the scouting report for Auburn, considering what he did the first time we played them at home. They had made some adjustments on the fly to try and slow him down and put the ball in some of his teammates' hands, which I assume will be the case at some point during the game. Maybe the start, who knows? I don't get to coach their team or see their practices, but I'm sure they'll have a plan to try and disrupt him and not let him get going that way.



We'll have to adjust to whatever they decide to do. But, at this point in the year, the familiarity with each other is more, right, both ways which is both good and bad, I guess. You're just trying to reset who we're playing and their strengths and their weaknesses and just try to have two really good practices today and tomorrow before we get the opportunity to play on Wednesday.

On Tee Bartlett's progress... Yeah, physically like you said, he's done a tremendous job in transforming his body to be closer to where it needs to compete at this level. His theme, at least from us, has been that you're going to have to work when nobody's watching. He's got a whole different training regiment than anyone else on our team does for obvious reasons. He's been pretty consistent with it. He's been allowed to practice. So, he gets opportunities to show us where he's at. Certainly, he has a different training itinerary than the players that are active, eligible and playing in our games. It will be a big offseason for him. He wasn't here until August, and that certainly set him behind. But now, he's been around it and practiced against it. He'll have this whole offseason to continue to grow his game, get his body right and hopefully be able to help our team next year.

On replicating success against Auburn in rematch... I remember us playing with a purpose defensively. I thought Keyshawn Hall obviously ended up having a really big game as well. But, if I remember him correctly, I thought we guarded him pretty well. Sometimes, good offense is just better than solid defense. I thought, individually, for him a lot that he just made some big-time plays. He's a good player, but how we defended him was good. He was just better in some certain situations and possessions.



That's what stuck out to me the most was. I thought we were really assignment correct for what we were trying to do for the most part against what they run. Then, our pressure on the ball and our line of scrimmage, we talk about the line of scrimmage with these guys a lot lately. We're not trying to give ground after the catch. We're trying to make a stand if you will and not allow any sort of penetration at the point of attack. We've struggled with that a lot this year. But, that was the game after Ole Miss, I thought both of those games were two of our better games when it came to just guarding the ball in that way.

On approach to game-planning at SEC Tournament... I've thought about that too. That's certainly a streak that we want to keep going. I don't know if I'll share it with the guys or not. I don't think it's going to have much, if anything to do with their motivation or their play hard, but you're always trying to find whatever edge you can to motivate your team and your players.



But certainly, as the coach who's been here the longest and will be here the longest, that's something that you want to keep going. I just really want for our team to have that feeling again of what it feels like to put the work in, which they've continued to do, and be rewarded for it when the lights are on of winning. The platform down there, the lights and of what comes with this tournament are exciting. There'll be 16 programs down there and 16 fan bases and a lot of eyeballs. Intensity usually goes up a notch in those types of environments, and that's what I expect from our team as well.