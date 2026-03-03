Mississippi State Looking for Momentum Against No. 5 Florida

Mississippi State could really use a little momentum heading into next week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville, but the timing isn’t doing the Bulldogs any favors.

They’re walking straight into Gainesville to face a Florida team that’s about as hot as anyone in the country, and that’s not exactly the ideal spot for a team trying to steady itself.

The Bulldogs open their final week of the regular season with a Tuesday night trip to Florida, and while it’s just another midweek game on the schedule, the matchup feels lopsided on paper.

Florida has already locked up the No. 1 seed for Nashville and secured at least a share of the SEC title. One more win gives the Gators the whole thing outright and strengthens their case for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Mississippi State, meanwhile, is trying to stop the slide. The Bulldogs have dropped three straight and are locked into a first‑day game in the conference tournament.

So yes, Mississippi State needs something positive before the postseason arrives. But getting it against a Florida team rolling toward a championship? That’s a tough ask.

Here’s everything else to know about Tuesday night’s game.

The Opponent: Florida

The Gators (23-6, 14-2 SEC) have won nine consecutive games and clinched a share of the SEC regular season crown with a 111-77 rout of No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday.

vibes are high pic.twitter.com/8sD8DIc55Q — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 2, 2026

The defending national champions have six players averaging in double figures fueled by Thomas Haugh (17.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 1.0 BPG) and Alex Condon (14.4 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.5 BPG) in the front court along with Boogie Fland (11.6 PPG, 3.4 APG) and Xaivian Lee (11.4 PPG, 4.1 APG, 1.1 SPG) in the back court. Haugh and Condon have combined for 11 double-doubles on the season.

How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 5 Florida

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-16, 5-11 SEC) at No. 5 Florida Gators (23-6, 14-2 SEC)

When: 7 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Exactech Arena, Gainesville, Fla.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Vanderbilt leads the all-time series 81-49

Last Meeting: Florida 81, Mississippi State 68

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Missouri, 88-64

Last time out, Gators: lost to Kentucky, 91-77

Bulldog great, on and off the court.



We recognized Josh Hubbard as Mississippi State's all-time career three-point leader and recipient of the Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup!#HailState | @jhubb_3 pic.twitter.com/X40DDmLSYR — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) February 28, 2026

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Josh Hubbard, 21.4 ppg

Rebounds: Achor Achor, 6.4 rpg

Assists: Josh Hubbard, 103 (3.6 avg.)

Steals: Josh Hubbard, 39 (1.3 avg.)

Blocks: Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 39 (1.3 avg.)

Florida Top Performers

Points: Thomas Haugh, 17.1 ppg

Rebounds: Rueben Chinyelu, 11.7 rpg

Assists: Xaivian Lee, 118 (4.1 avg.)

Steals: Boogie Fland, 56 (2.0 avg.)

Blocks: Alex Condon, 41 (1.5 avg.)

Mississippi State

Questionable

#5 Shawn Jones

Florida

Probable

#10 Thomas Haugh

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread Mississippi State: +22.5 (-115)

Florida: -22.5 (-105)

Moneyline Mississippi State: +2000

Florida: -7000

Total Over: 160.5 (-115)

Under: 160.5 (-105)

DAWG FEED: