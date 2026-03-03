Mississippi State Looking for Momentum Against No. 5 Florida
Mississippi State could really use a little momentum heading into next week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville, but the timing isn’t doing the Bulldogs any favors.
They’re walking straight into Gainesville to face a Florida team that’s about as hot as anyone in the country, and that’s not exactly the ideal spot for a team trying to steady itself.
The Bulldogs open their final week of the regular season with a Tuesday night trip to Florida, and while it’s just another midweek game on the schedule, the matchup feels lopsided on paper.
Florida has already locked up the No. 1 seed for Nashville and secured at least a share of the SEC title. One more win gives the Gators the whole thing outright and strengthens their case for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Mississippi State, meanwhile, is trying to stop the slide. The Bulldogs have dropped three straight and are locked into a first‑day game in the conference tournament.
So yes, Mississippi State needs something positive before the postseason arrives. But getting it against a Florida team rolling toward a championship? That’s a tough ask.
Here’s everything else to know about Tuesday night’s game.
The Opponent: Florida
The Gators (23-6, 14-2 SEC) have won nine consecutive games and clinched a share of the SEC regular season crown with a 111-77 rout of No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday.
The defending national champions have six players averaging in double figures fueled by Thomas Haugh (17.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 1.0 BPG) and Alex Condon (14.4 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.5 BPG) in the front court along with Boogie Fland (11.6 PPG, 3.4 APG) and Xaivian Lee (11.4 PPG, 4.1 APG, 1.1 SPG) in the back court. Haugh and Condon have combined for 11 double-doubles on the season.
How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 5 Florida
- Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-16, 5-11 SEC) at No. 5 Florida Gators (23-6, 14-2 SEC)
- When: 7 p.m., Tuesday
- Where: Exactech Arena, Gainesville, Fla.
- TV: SECN+
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Last Meeting: Florida 81, Mississippi State 68
- Last Meeting: Florida 81, Mississippi State 68
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Missouri, 88-64
Mississippi State Top Performers
- Points: Josh Hubbard, 21.4 ppg
- Rebounds: Achor Achor, 6.4 rpg
- Assists: Josh Hubbard, 103 (3.6 avg.)
- Steals: Josh Hubbard, 39 (1.3 avg.)
- Blocks: Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 39 (1.3 avg.)
Florida Top Performers
- Points: Thomas Haugh, 17.1 ppg
- Rebounds: Rueben Chinyelu, 11.7 rpg
- Assists: Xaivian Lee, 118 (4.1 avg.)
- Steals: Boogie Fland, 56 (2.0 avg.)
- Blocks: Alex Condon, 41 (1.5 avg.)
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Mississippi State
Questionable
- #5 Shawn Jones
Florida
Probable
- #10 Thomas Haugh
Odds, Spread, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Mississippi State: +22.5 (-115)
Florida: -22.5 (-105)
Moneyline
Mississippi State: +2000
Florida: -7000
Total
Over: 160.5 (-115)
Under: 160.5 (-105)
