Everything to Know About Mississippi State at No. 17 Alabama
Mississippi State walks into Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday facing one of the SEC’s most explosive offenses and one of the nation’s hottest teams.
No. 17 Alabama has ripped off six straight wins and nine of its last 11, leaning on a blistering scoring pace and a rotation stacked with double‑figure threats.
The Bulldogs, still searching for consistency down the stretch, will need their sharpest effort to keep pace with a Crimson Tide group that hung 97 points on them in January.
Here's everything to know about Wednesday night's matchup in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
The Opponent: Alabama
The Crimson Tide (20-7, 10-4 SEC) have piled up wins in six straight and nine of their last 11 games which started with a 97-82 victory at State on Jan. 13. Bama's high octane attack averages 92.6 points per game on the strength of 12.6 made three-pointers per game.
The Tide has six potential active players averaging in double figures which include Labaron Philon (21.3 PPG, 5.0 APG, 1.2 SPG), Aden Holloway (16.9 PPG, 3.9 APG), Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (12.4 PPG, 2.1 APG), Amari Allen (12.0 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.2 SPG), Aiden Sherrell (11.2 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 2.3 BPG) and Charles Bediako (10.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG).
How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 17 Alabama
- Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-14, 5-9 SEC) at No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (20-7, 10-4 SEC)
- When: 8 p.m., Wednesday
- Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- TV: ESPNU
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Alabama leads the all-time series 138-78
- Last Meeting: Alabama 97, Mississippi State 82 (January 13, 2026)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to South Carolina, 97-89
- Last time out, Crimson Tide: def. LSU, 90-83
Mississippi State Top Performers
- Points: Josh Hubbard, 22.0 ppg
- Rebounds: Achor Achor, 6.6 rpg
- Assists: Josh Hubbard, 97
- Steals: Shawn Jones Jr., 36
- Blocks: Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 37
Alabama Top Performers
- Points: Labaron Philon Jr., 21.3 ppg
- Rebounds: Amari Allen, 7.7 rpg
- Assists: Labaron Philon Jr., 121 (4.8 avg.)
- Steals: Labaron Philon Jr., 31 (1.2 avg.)
- Blocks: Aiden Sherrell, 57 (2.3 avg.)
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Mississippi State
Questionable
- #10 Jayden Epps
Alabama
Out
- #4 Davion Hannah
- #10 Keitenn Bristow
- #34 Collins Onyejiak
Questionable
- #0 Labaron Philon
Odds, Spread, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Mississippi State: +13.5 (-102)
- Alabama: -13.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Mississippi State: +800
- Alabama: -1400
Total
- Over: 177.5 (-110)
- Under: 177.5 (-110)
