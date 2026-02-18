Everything to Know as Mississippi State Hosts Auburn

Mississippi State gets to welcome back KeShawn Murphy to Humphrey Coliseum on Wednesday.

Well, maybe “welcome” isn’t the right word, but one the Bulldogs’ best players from last season will be wearing an Auburn jersey when the Tigers faceoff against Mississippi State.

Auburn coach Steve Pearl jokingly said Murphy and Tigers were going to his favorite hibachi restaurant the night before the game. But did acknowledge the importance of this game to Murphy.

“He put a lot of time and effort into that program,” Pearl said. “It was important for him to get his diploma from there because he has a lot of love for that place. I know he’s excited about the opportunity to go back and compete against some former teammates. I’m sure there will be some hostilities there, but he’s excited about it.”

If that feeling is mutual, Mississippi State coach Chris Jans didn’t show it at his Monday press conference.

"I really haven't thought much about it. It's just part of the game now. He'll be on the scouting report like everyone else, and I don't put much more thought into it than that," Jans said and when asked about his evaluation of Murphy as a Tiger, he didn't say much more.

If there are any lingering feelings, they’re warranted. Murphy averaged 11.7 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game last season with Mississippi State. It couldn’t have felt good seeing a promising player like that leave for a rival SEC school.

But that’s the state of college sports today and here’s the state of Wednesday night’s game between the Tigers and Bulldogs.

The Opponent: Auburn

The Tigers (14-11, 5-7 SEC) have dropped four straight games after winning four consecutive outings. Keyshawn Hall (20.7 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.7 APG), Tahaad Pettiford (14.7 PPG, 3.6 APG), Kevin Overton (12.2 PPG, 1.3 SPG) and KeShawn Murphy (11.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG) have averaged in double figures for Auburn.

Hall missed Auburn's last game due to injury but has fired in three 30+ point efforts in SEC action. Pettiford has amassed 20+ points in three straight outings headed by a SEC season's best 29 points at Arkansas (02/14), while Murphy has collected double-doubles in two of his last three games.

How to Watch: Auburn at Mississippi State

Who: Auburn Tigers (14-11, 5-7 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-13, 4-8 sEC)

When: 8 p.m., Wednesday

Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Auburn leads the all-time series 84-71

Last Meeting: Auburn 88, Mississippi State 66 (January 14, 2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Ole Miss, 90-78

Last time out, Tigers: lost to No. 21 Arkansas, 88-75

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Josh Hubbard, 21.4 ppg

Rebounds: Achor Achor, 6.6 rpg

Assists: Josh Hubbard, 90 (3.6 avg.)

Steals: Josh Hubbard/Shawn Jones Jr., 32 (1.3 avg.)

Blocks: Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 35 (1.4 avg.)

Auburn Top Performers

Points: Keyshawn Hall, 20.7 ppg

Rebounds: KeShawn Murphy, 7.0 rpg

Assists: Tahaad Pettiford, 90 (3.6 avg.)

Steals: Kevin Overton, 33 (1.3 avg.)

Blocks: KeShawn Murphy, 21 (0.9 avg.)

Auburn

Out

#2 Abdullahi Bashir

#14 Emeka Opurum

Mississippi State

All available.

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread Auburn: -5.5 (+100)

Mississippi State: +5.5 (-122)

Moneyline Auburn: -235

Mississippi State: +195

Total Over: 154.5 (-115)

Under: 154.5 (-105)

