Ex-Hoya one of the Bulldogs' best transfer portal additions
Mississippi State has reportedly received one of its best commitments during this portal window in the same week the Bulldogs lost another talented commitment.
Georgetown guard Jayden Epps has committed to Mississippi State, according to an On3 report, just a couple of days after entering the portal before it closed. The 6-foot-2 and 190-pound junior from Norfolk, Va. Has spent the last two seasons at Georgetown after playing his freshman season at Illinois.
While with the Hoyas, Epps started 50 of his 56 games played, averaging 15.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. His one season at Illinois saw him play in 31 games with 11 starts and averaged 9.5 points and 1.5 assists per game while making 41.4 percent of his field goals. For his career, Epps has a .398 field goal percentage and .316 three-point field goals.
Earlier this week, Mississippi State learned one of its previous transfer portal commitments, forward Sam Walters, had flipped and signed with SMU. Walters would’ve helped fill a need for the Bulldogs, but Epps coming to Starkville fills a much bigger need and gives Josh Hubbard a great partner in Mississippi State’s back court.
Mississippi State could still add another forward to replace Walters, but the Bulldogs now have 13 players on the roster for next season.
Mississippi State Men’s Basketball Transfers
Incoming
G Jayden Epps (Georgetown)
PF Achor Achor (Kansas State)
SF Amier Ali (Arizona State)
PG Ja’Borrie McGhee (UAB)
C Quincy Ballard (Wichita State)
Outgoing
SF Harrison Alexander
PF Keshawn Murphy (Auburn)
SG Riley Kugel (UCF)
SF Adrian Myers
C Jeremy Goumena (UCF)
SG Martavious Russell
C Michael Nwoko (LSU)
PG Kanye Clary (Oklahoma State)
PF Eric Paymon