Mississippi State loses transfer portal commitment to SMU
Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans has one less commitment from the NCAA transfer portal than expected.
Former Michigan and Alabama Sam Walters has reportedly signed with SMU out of the transfer portal, instead of Mississippi State. Walters had previously been reported to have committed to the Bulldogs. However, On3 is reporting that isn’t the case.
Walters would have been a good addition to the Bulldogs. In 60 games as a reserve players for Alabama and Michigan, he’s made 42.6 percent of his field goals and 38.2 percent of his three-point attempts.
There are a lot of new experiences for college sports fans in today’s new NIL era and that’s not going to change anytime soon. However, Walters flipping his commitment from Mississippi State to SMU is not a new experience.
High school recruits flip their commitments every year, sometimes in dramatic fashion. This is no different and the Bulldogs will have to readjust. Fans may not like it, and some may even be tempted to try to compare this to what happened between Tennessee and Nico Iamaleava. But it’s not.
Walters’s decision leaves Mississippi State with four transfer portal commitments, including forwards Achor Achor and Amier Ali, guard Ja’Borrie McGhee and center Quincy Ballard. The NCAA basketball transfer portal has closed, which means no players are allowed to enter the portal. Players still in the portal are free to sign with any team.
Here’s a full roundup of the transfer portal additions and departures for Mississippi State:
Mississippi State Men’s Basketball Transfers
Incoming
PF Achor Achor (Kansas State)
SF Amier Ali (Arizona State)
PG Ja’Borrie McGhee (UAB)
C Quincy Ballard (Wichita State)
Outgoing
SF Harrison Alexander
PF Keshawn Murphy (Auburn)
SG Riley Kugel (UCF)
SF Adrian Myers
C Jeremy Goumena (UCF)
SG Martavious Russell
C Michael Nwoko
PG Kanye Clary