Two more Bulldogs announce intentions to enter NCAA transfer portal

Good thing bowl games are still worth something to teams like Mississippi State.

Besides the financial windfall the program receives, it gives the Bulldogs extra practices to help young players like Kamario Taylor continue to develop. Plus, going to the Duke's Mayo Bowl will be a fun experience, even for coach Jeff Lebby who isn't a fan of mayonnaise. (You know the fine folks at Duke's Mayo are going to have fun with that.)

So, it's good there are a lot of benefits for the Bulldogs because there is so much else going on.

Right now, in addition to preparing for the January 2 bowl game against Wake Forest, Lebby is revamping parts of his coaching staff and working to keep key players from entering the portal.

And, in all likelihood considering the timeline, there's work being done behind the scenes to recruit players who've announced they'll enter the transfer portal. That isn't limited to Mississippi State, but more like every program.

We won't hear much about players committing to one school or another until January 2 when the portal opens. We will continue to hear players announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal, though.

For Missississippi State, two more added their names to the list of outgoing Bulldogs.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Fatt Forrest and sophomore defensive end Joseph Head both announced Friday night they intend to enter the transfer portal when it opens the day of the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

“First, I thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love, and family for their constant support,” Head said in his social media post. “I’m grateful to MSU , the coaches, teammates and the staff for unforgettable memories and growth. I will enter the transfer portal with two years remaining, excited for what’s next.”

“I appreciate the chance to play at Mississippi State together with my coaches and staff and all my teammates who helped me develop our team bond,” Forrest said in a statement to On3's Robbie Faulk. “The opportunity to represent this program has brought me great privilege. I will enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility left. I am eager to start my new journey because I am curious about what the future holds.”

🚨Transfer🚨



Mississippi State LB, Fatt Forrest, is entering the transfer portal.#HailState — Hail State Recruiting (@DawgRecruits3) December 13, 2025

The list of outgoing Bulldogs now sits at 15.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Outgoing

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside

WR Cam Thompson

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

Fatt Forrest

