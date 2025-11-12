How to watch Jackson State at Mississippi State women's basketball
Mississippi State women’s basketball’s first week of the season included three games, which didn’t leave much time for practice.
This week, though, is different. There’ll have four days since their last game when the Bulldogs take the court again Thursday night. That gives them some practice time, which made coach Sam Purcell happy.
“I feel like Allen Iverson talking about practice, but we’ve got to practice,” Purcell said at his Tuesday media availability. “We need to improve on the defensive end, sharpen our offensive execution, and most importantly, prepare for a Jackson State team that’s going to be the most physical team we’ve seen so far. We’ll need to rebound like never before.”
Through two games against Mississippi University for Women and Tennessee Tech, the Tigers have out-rebounded its opponents 46.5-33 and they have three players who have 11 or more rebounds.
The Bulldogs have more total rebounds, but has also played one more game.
“They play incredibly hard,” Purcell said. “Coach (Margaret) Richards has done a phenomenal job. She’s in her second season, and she’s fun to watch on film, very passionate, like me. You can see her team embraces her energy and identity.
“They’ve got my full attention. They just played Tennessee Tech, an NCAA Tournament team last year, and only lost by six. They had a halftime lead but just couldn’t finish. So, we better be ready for an in-state battle. They’re going to play hard, execute on offense, and really muck things up defensively — switch, get physical — in ways we haven’t seen yet this season.”
It’s not clear if guard Saniyah King will be available against Jackson State. The point guard has yet to play this season.
“She’s day to day,” Purcell said. “Ankles are tricky. We’ll slowly get her back out there, and if she feels good, and I can see it in her face, we’ll move forward.
“She only knows one speed. If I see she’s not explosive or can’t go 100 percent, it’s not worth risking it.”
Here’s how you can follow Thursday night’s game if you can’t make it Humphrey Coliseum.
How to Watch: Jackson State at Mississippi State
- Who: Jackson State Tigers (1-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0)
- When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.
- TV: SECN+
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 18-11
- Last Meeting: Mississippi State 82, Jackson State 72 (December 14, 2023)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Mississippi Valley State 107-43
- Last time out, Tigers: lost to Tennessee Tech, 59-53