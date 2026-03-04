Mississippi State Shows Flashes but No. 5 Florida Too Much to Handle

Mississippi State walked into Gainesville on Tuesday night knowing exactly what kind of challenge awaited, and the game more or less followed that script.

When you’re facing the No. 5 team in the country on its home floor, a team that’s been rolling for weeks and just clinched the share of the SEC title, the margin for error is thin. The Bulldogs didn’t have much of one, and Florida made sure that erase that margin in a 108-74 win.

For a few minutes, though, the Bulldogs made things interesting. They hit 10 of their first 13 shots, moved the ball cleanly, and played with a looseness that put Florida on its heels.

Josh Hubbard’s pull‑up three, the feed to Quincy Ballard for a dunk, and Ja’Borri McGhee slicing in for a layup capped a 24-14 start that looked like it might turn the night into something more competitive than expected.

But Florida is the SEC regular season champion for a reason. The Gators answered with a 33-11 run that flipped the game before halftime and reminded everyone why they’ve controlled this series lately. By the break, Mississippi State trailed 47-35, and the tone had shifted back to what most anticipated.

The Bulldogs kept poking at the deficit early in the second half, trimming it to single digits a couple of times. Each time, Florida simply reapplied pressure.

Up 67-56 with 12:51 left, the Gators closed the door by scoring 41 of the final 59 points. That’s not a collapse so much as a top‑five team doing what top‑five teams do at home.

The numbers tell the same story.

Mississippi State shot 45 percent from the field and 35 percent from three. That’s usually enough to keep them in games, given their track record under Chris Jans when hitting those marks. But Florida shot nearly 55 percent, dominated the paint 70-36, and doubled Mississippi State on the glass, 53-26.

Xaivian Lee GOES OFF on senior night:



19 PTS | 6 AST | 4 STL pic.twitter.com/dJFun2U2So — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 4, 2026

When a team piles up 35 made baskets at the rim, there’s not much subtlety to the outcome.

This wasn’t an indictment of Mississippi State. It was a reminder of where things stand right now.

The Bulldogs are 13-11 and still searching for consistency, especially against the league’s upper tier. Florida, meanwhile, has won five of the last six in the series and is a team nobody wants to play right now.

Mississippi State showed some good stretches, moved the ball well early, and didn’t fold when the game first turned. But over 40 minutes, the gap between a solid SEC team and an elite one played out in predictable ways.

The Bulldogs have a better matchup for their regular season finale Saturday to try and head into the SEC tournament with some positive momentum.

But Tuesday night was always going to be a tough ask.

DAWG FEED: