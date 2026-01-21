How to Watch Mississippi State at Texas A&M Men's Basketball
Mississippi State is taking its three-game losing streak with it on a road trip to College Station, Texas where Texas A&M awaits for a Wednesday night matchup.
The Bulldogs have lost their last three games, all against SEC foes, and most recently suffered a one-point loss to is biggest rival, Ole Miss last Saturday.
And for the third consecutive game, the Bulldogs built a double-digit lead in the first half, only to see it vanish.
"In SEC play, it’s been like two different teams," Mississippi State coach Chris Jans said. "Our first-half defense has been really good—nationally good, based on the data. But our second-half defense has been poor, and that gap is frustrating.
"The discrepancy is wild. Same players, same coaches, same team—but two very different halves. If games were 25 minutes, our record would look different, but they’re not. We’ve got to figure out how to play better for longer."
It's a troubling trend and one Mississippi State players and coaches aren't hiding from.
"Ignoring it didn’t work with this group, so now we talk about it in practice and shootaround," Jans said. "If I knew the exact fix, we’d have done it already. We haven’t unlocked it yet, but we have to.
I like how we start games. The issue isn’t the size of the lead—it’s sustaining our level of play longer. Our first-half numbers in SEC play are really good. We just haven’t been able to carry it over."
We'll see if the Bulldogs have the fix they needed when they face off against Texas A&M. Here's everything to know about the game.
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Mississippi State
- All Available
Texas A&M
Out
- #21 Mackenzie Mgbako
Probable
- #4 Jamie Vinson
- #7 Zach Clemence
How to Watch: Mississippi State at Texas A&M
- Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-8, 2-3 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (14-4, 4-1 SEC)
- When: 8 p.m., Wednesday
- Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: All-time series is tied 10-10
- Last Meeting: Mississippi State 70, Texas A&M 54 (February 18, 2025)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Ole Miss, 68-67
- Last time out, Aggies: def. Texas, 74-70
Mississippi State Top Performers
- Points: Josh Hubbard, 22.3 ppg
- Rebounds: Quincy Ballard, 7.3 rpg
- Assists: Josh Hubbard, 69 (3.8 avg.)
- Steals: Shawn Jones Jr., 30 (1.7 avg.)
- Blocks: Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 25 (1.4 avg.)
Texas A&M Top Performers
- Points: Ruben Dominguez, 13.6 ppg
- Rebounds: Rashaun Agee, 8.7 rpg
- Assists: Jacari Lane, 65 (3.6 avg.)
- Steals: Rylan Griffen, 29 (1.8 avg.)
- Blocks: Rashaun Agee, 15 (1.2 avg.)
Odds, Spread, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Mississippi State: +8.5 (-115)
Texas A&M: -8.5 (-105)
Moneyline
Mississippi State: +330
Texas A&M: -430
Total
Over: 162.5 (-106)
Under: 162.5 (-114)
