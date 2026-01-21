How to Watch Mississippi State at Texas A&M Men's Basketball

Mississippi State is taking its three-game losing streak with it on a road trip to College Station, Texas where Texas A&M awaits for a Wednesday night matchup.

The Bulldogs have lost their last three games, all against SEC foes, and most recently suffered a one-point loss to is biggest rival, Ole Miss last Saturday.

And for the third consecutive game, the Bulldogs built a double-digit lead in the first half, only to see it vanish.

"In SEC play, it’s been like two different teams," Mississippi State coach Chris Jans said. "Our first-half defense has been really good—nationally good, based on the data. But our second-half defense has been poor, and that gap is frustrating.

"The discrepancy is wild. Same players, same coaches, same team—but two very different halves. If games were 25 minutes, our record would look different, but they’re not. We’ve got to figure out how to play better for longer."

It's a troubling trend and one Mississippi State players and coaches aren't hiding from.

"Ignoring it didn’t work with this group, so now we talk about it in practice and shootaround," Jans said. "If I knew the exact fix, we’d have done it already. We haven’t unlocked it yet, but we have to.

I like how we start games. The issue isn’t the size of the lead—it’s sustaining our level of play longer. Our first-half numbers in SEC play are really good. We just haven’t been able to carry it over."

We'll see if the Bulldogs have the fix they needed when they face off against Texas A&M. Here's everything to know about the game.

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Mississippi State

All Available

Texas A&M

Out

#21 Mackenzie Mgbako

Probable

#4 Jamie Vinson

#7 Zach Clemence

How to Watch: Mississippi State at Texas A&M

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-8, 2-3 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (14-4, 4-1 SEC)

When: 8 p.m., Wednesday

Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: All-time series is tied 10-10

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 70, Texas A&M 54 (February 18, 2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Ole Miss, 68-67

Last time out, Aggies: def. Texas, 74-70

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Josh Hubbard, 22.3 ppg

Rebounds: Quincy Ballard, 7.3 rpg

Assists: Josh Hubbard, 69 (3.8 avg.)

Steals: Shawn Jones Jr., 30 (1.7 avg.)

Blocks: Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 25 (1.4 avg.)

Texas A&M Top Performers

Points: Ruben Dominguez, 13.6 ppg

Rebounds: Rashaun Agee, 8.7 rpg

Assists: Jacari Lane, 65 (3.6 avg.)

Steals: Rylan Griffen, 29 (1.8 avg.)

Blocks: Rashaun Agee, 15 (1.2 avg.)

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread Mississippi State: +8.5 (-115)

Texas A&M: -8.5 (-105)

Moneyline Mississippi State: +330

Texas A&M: -430

Total Over: 162.5 (-106)

Under: 162.5 (-114)

