Why Texas A&M’s style poses a unique problem for Mississippi State

Mississippi State didn’t have much time to linger on its last result.

NCAA rules required a day off for players, but once the team reconvened, attention quickly turned to another challenge and a particularly unique one in Texas A&M.

Preparation has followed a familiar rhythm: film breakdowns, scouting and assembling a game plan. The opponent, however, is anything but familiar.

Under a new head coach, Texas A&M plays with relentless pressure, pressing consistently and attacking on both ends of the floor without pause. Whether shots fall or not, the Aggies push the ball, looking to create early advantages and force opponents into uncomfortable decisions.

What makes the challenge even greater is Texas A&M’s depth. The Aggies regularly rotate 11 players, keeping fresh legs on the floor at all times. No one logs heavy minutes, allowing the pressure to remain constant from tip to final horn.

For Mississippi State, handling that pressure starts with discipline.

Coach Chris Jans said ball security and decision-making have been key points of emphasis this week, particularly knowing when to attack the press and when to break it and settle into half-court offense. With limited prep time, the focus has been on execution rather than sweeping changes.

“We’re not going to reinvent the wheel in two days, but we’ll spend a lot of time putting our guys in the best position to attack their press,” Jans said. “You also have to decide whether you’re trying to score every time or just break the press and make them guard you in the half court. Ultimately, that decision is made by the players with the ball in their hands, and it’s something we’re talking about a lot.”

Consistency remains the biggest concern. Through the early portion of conference play, Mississippi State has looked like two different teams. Defensively, the Bulldogs have been strong in first halves, ranking among the better units nationally during that stretch. That level, however, has not carried over after halftime.

“I like how we start games. The issue isn’t the size of the lead, it’s sustaining our level of play longer,” Jans said. “Our first-half numbers in SEC play are really good. We just haven’t been able to carry it over.”

The second-half drop-off has been stark, and it’s something the staff has chosen to confront head-on.

Practices and shootarounds now intentionally simulate the demands of closing a game, with adjustments in scheme, rotation and coverage used to maintain energy and focus. Defensive looks may change within the same possession, all in an effort to prevent lapses.

Wednesday’s matchup will test every area Mississippi State is trying to improve. Texas A&M’s constant pressure and deep rotation are designed to wear opponents down over 40 minutes.

For the Bulldogs, the formula is clear. Starting strong hasn’t been the issue. Sustaining that level has. Against a team that never lets up, the margin for error will be slim.

