How to watch Mississippi State men and women Saturday basketball games

Most of the college sports world is focused on the College Football Playoff. Whether you're a fan of a playoff team or hate-watching (Ole Miss kicks off at 2:30 p.m., by the way), a lot of people will be watching the football games.

But there's some big college basketball games on Saturday for the Mississippi State men and women teams.

The women are taking their seven game win streak to Philadelphia for an 11 a.m. tipoff against La Salle.

The men are looking to extend their win streak to three games when they host Memphis at 3 p.m. The Bulldogs need a quality win and, despite having almost an entirely new roster from last year's team, the Tigers are a quality opponent.

"They're all big games, but certainly right now it's the biggest game of the year," Mississippi State coach Chris Jans said earlier this week. "You could say that because it's our next game on our schedule, but it's more than that. It's Memphis. It's right up the road. Storied program."

Memphis leads the all-time series by two games and it was Mississippi State that won last year's game in Memphis. But with the Tigers' roster turnover, last season's matchup has little bearing on this year's game.

"That was last year, and it was a heck of a way to go into Christmas break, and we played awfully well that afternoon," Jans said. "But it doesn't have any bearing on Saturday's game. I'm hopeful that our community and our fan base will come out and support these guys and be looking forward to having a program like this come to Humphrey Coliseum because it's hard."

Here's how you can watch Saturday's basketball games, starting with the women's team.

How to Watch: Mississippi State at La Salle (Women)

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-1) at La Salle Explorers (8-3)

When: 11 a.m., Saturday

Where: John E. Glaser Arena, Philadelphia, Penn.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: First meeting

Last Meeting: n/a

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Alabama State, 105-57

Last time out, Tigers: def. Delaware, 65-48

How to Watch: Memphis at Mississippi State (Men)

Who: Memphis Tigers (4-6) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-5)

When: 3 p.m., Saturday

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Memphis leads the all-time series 14-12

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 79, Memphis 66 (December 21, 2024)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Long Island, 87-83

Last time out, Tigers: lost to No. 13 Vanderbilt, 77-70 OT

