How to watch Mississippi State men's basketball vs. Alabama State

Mississippi State men’s basketball season hasn’t gone the way it had hoped, but it may be a blessing in disguise.

The Bulldogs are 7-5 overall and outside of the NCAA Tournament field after the holiday break. But there’s two months and an entire slate of SEC games to play to change that.

One thing from this bumpy start to the season is a growing comfort in close games. That comfort is huge come tournament time.

Mississippi State is 5-3 in games decided by 10 points or less, including three-straight close wins before Christmas. The opponents weren’t exactly cupcakes, either. The Bulldogs beat Utah in a neutral site game in Utah and beat Long Island and Memphis at home.

The Tigers were the most recent “close game victim” of Mississippi State, falling 71-66 last Saturday. Wins like that give the players the comfort and confidence to win the close ones.

“It gives us a lot of confidence, because we’ve struggled with that at times” Bulldogs’ senior guard Jayden Epps said after the Memphis game. “I feel like we’re definitely making strides. Like we showed today, we got through it and won the game. We’ve been better with our turnovers and taking care of the ball, especially down the stretch. Coach has been emphasizing that a lot, and I feel like we’re getting better at it.”

Fellow senior guard Shawn Jones Jr. added that doing the small things that help win close games is what the Bulldogs are getting better at.

“That’s the bare minimum around here, making plays, making game-winning plays,” Jones said. “That’s what we’ve preached for four years. The big plays aren’t big shots or crossovers. They’re the little things: getting rebounds, boxing out, things that don’t show up on the stat sheet. We’re finally picking up on that collectively, and it’s making us a very good team.”

It’s coming at a good time, too. The Bulldogs have just one game left before they travel to Texas to start SEC play next Saturday. Mississippi State will host Alabama State, whose last game before the holidays was also against Memphis.

Here’s everything to know about Monday’s game:

How to Watch: Alabama State at Mississippi State

Who: Alabama State Hornets (3-9) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-5)

When: 6:30 p.m., Monday

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads all-time series 4-0

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 96, Alabama State 58 (November 10, 2017)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Memphis, 71-66

Last time out, Hornets: lost to Memphis, 88-67

Mississippi State Stat Leaders

Points: Josh Hubbard (21.2 ppg, .418 FG%)

Rebounds: Quincy Ballard (6.9 rpg, 1.8 offensive rpg)

Assists: Josh Hubbard (3.8 apg, 2.5 turnovers per game)

Alabama State Stat Leaders

Points: Asjon Anderson (17.4 ppg, .368 FG%)

Rebounds: Jerquarius Stanback (4.9 rpg, 1.9 offensive rpg)

Assists: Asjon Anderson (3.8 apg, 3.4 turnovers per game)

