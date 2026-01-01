How to watch Mississippi State's SEC opener on the road at Texas
Mississippi State men's basketball is set to begin SEC play on Saturday with a road trip to face the Texas Longhorns.
The Bulldogs didn't have the smoothest non-conference schedule, but are heading to Austin with a four-game win streak.
Texas has had a similar run in its non-conference schedule with first-year coach Sean Miller on the sidelines. In the SEC, every team is talented and the Longhorns are no different.
"For a first-year team, they’re very talented and extremely well-coached," Mississippi State coach Chris Jans said. "When you look at their numbers, they’re good in a lot of areas — they rebound on both ends, don’t turn the ball over, get to the free-throw line and shoot the ball well. They’ve also played a challenging schedule.
"What stands out to me is how well-schooled they are. Some teams emphasize pace, others defense. Texas tries to play the right way in every facet of the game, and they do a lot of things well."
The Bulldogs will face a tough challenge when it lines up against the Longhorns' Matas Vokietaitis, a 7-foot center who is shooting .663 from the field and .679 at the charity stripe.
"He’s a load. What stands out most is his physicality. He has skill and touch, but if you’re on your heels at all, he’ll put you under the rim," Jans said. "He gets to the line, shoots free throws well, finishes efficiently, and doesn’t fear anyone. He’s played against top-level competition and understands who he is as a player. Our bigs are going to have to be ready and play physically."
Here's how you can watch Mississippi State's first SEC game of the season:
How to Watch: Mississippi State at Texas
- Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-5) at Texas Longhorns (9-4)
- When: 5 p.m., Saturday
- Where: Moody Center, Austin, Texas
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Texas leads all-time series 6-3
- Last Meeting: Texas 87, Mississippi State 82 OT (March 4, 2025)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Alabama State, 94-56
- Last time out, Longhorns: def. Maryland Eastern Shore, 94-71
Mississippi State Stat Leaders
- Points: Josh Hubbard, 21.3 ppg (.435 FG%)
- Rebounds: Quincy Ballard, 7.5 rpg (1.9 off)
- Assists: Josh Hubbard, 3.8 apg
- Blocks: Quincy Ballard, 15
- Steals: Shawn Jones Jr., 23
Texas Stat Leaders
- Points: Matas Vokietaitis, 15.8 ppg (.663 FG%)
- Rebounds: Lassina Traore, 7.0 rpg (2.3 off)
- Assists: Dailyn Swain, 3.5 apg
- Blocks: Matas Vokietaitis, 13
- Steals: Dailyn Swain, 23
