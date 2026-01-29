How to Watch Mississippi State Women's Basketball at No. 15 Tennessee

Mississippi State women's basketball team is back on the road again for its next game, a rematch against No. 15 Tennessee.

Exactly three weeks ago, the Lady Vols came to Starkville and battled with the Bulldogs in a close, back-and-forth affair. Tenneessee would leave with the win and has kept that momentum going. The Lady Vols are now 6-0 in SEC play and sit atop the SEC standings as the only unbeaten teams in conference games.

On Tuesday, Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell was asked about playing Tennessee again and if it made preparing easier or harder.

"It helps that you’ve already played them. Your practice team has a better visual now when you’re trying to simulate actions and tendencies. But at the end of the day, you still have to execute," Purcell said. "We have to knock down open shots — we’ll get them. I thought Favour made huge strides against Alabama, finishing with two feet and making tough layups. Madison was unbelievable as well. I’m seeing growth that we’re going to need again at Tennessee."

Mississippi State has proven itself more than capable are hanging with and beating the SEC top ranked teams. It was only a week ago when the Bulldogs upset then-No. 7 Kentucky at home. But they haven't shown that ability on the road.

"We’re competing against elite teams. We just have to learn what it takes to win these games consistently," Purcell said. "Right now, we’ve shown we can do it at home. The challenge is finding and sustaining that identity on the road."

We'll find out if they can sustain that identity later tonight when the Bulldogs take on Tennessee.

How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 15 Tennessee

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-6, 2-5 SEC) at No. 15 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (14-3, 6-0 SEC)

When: 5:30 p.m., Thursday

Where: Food City Center, Knoxville, Tenn.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Tennessee leads the all-time series 42-8

Last Meeting: Tennessee 90, Mississippi State 86

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 23 Alabama, 85-78

Last time out, Lady Volunteers: def. No. 11 Kentucky, 60-58

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Favour Nwaedozi, 13.2 ppg

Rebounds: Favour Nwaedozi, 10.4 rpg

Assists: Destiney McPhaul, 81 (1.7 avg.)

Steals: Destiney McPhaul, 36 (1.7 avg.)

Blocks: Madison Francis, 62 (3.0 avg.)

Tennessee Top Performers

Points: Talaysia Cooper, 14.4 ppg

Rebounds: Janiah Barker/Zee Spearman, 6.9 rpg

Assists: Talaysia Cooper, 65 (4.1 avg.)

Steals: Talaysia Cooper, 54 (3.4 avg.)

Blocks: Zee Spearman, 26 (1.5 avg.)

Mississippi State

All available.

Tennessee

All available.

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread Mississippi State: +13.5 (-114)

Tennessee: -13.5 (-114)

Moneyline Mississippi State: +580

Tennessee: -1200

Total Over: 148.5 (-114)

Under: 148.5 (-114)

DAWG FEED: