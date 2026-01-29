How to Watch Mississippi State Women's Basketball at No. 15 Tennessee
In this story:
Mississippi State women's basketball team is back on the road again for its next game, a rematch against No. 15 Tennessee.
Exactly three weeks ago, the Lady Vols came to Starkville and battled with the Bulldogs in a close, back-and-forth affair. Tenneessee would leave with the win and has kept that momentum going. The Lady Vols are now 6-0 in SEC play and sit atop the SEC standings as the only unbeaten teams in conference games.
On Tuesday, Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell was asked about playing Tennessee again and if it made preparing easier or harder.
"It helps that you’ve already played them. Your practice team has a better visual now when you’re trying to simulate actions and tendencies. But at the end of the day, you still have to execute," Purcell said. "We have to knock down open shots — we’ll get them. I thought Favour made huge strides against Alabama, finishing with two feet and making tough layups. Madison was unbelievable as well. I’m seeing growth that we’re going to need again at Tennessee."
Mississippi State has proven itself more than capable are hanging with and beating the SEC top ranked teams. It was only a week ago when the Bulldogs upset then-No. 7 Kentucky at home. But they haven't shown that ability on the road.
"We’re competing against elite teams. We just have to learn what it takes to win these games consistently," Purcell said. "Right now, we’ve shown we can do it at home. The challenge is finding and sustaining that identity on the road."
We'll find out if they can sustain that identity later tonight when the Bulldogs take on Tennessee.
How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 15 Tennessee
- Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-6, 2-5 SEC) at No. 15 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (14-3, 6-0 SEC)
- When: 5:30 p.m., Thursday
- Where: Food City Center, Knoxville, Tenn.
- TV: SECN+
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Tennessee leads the all-time series 42-8
- Last Meeting: Tennessee 90, Mississippi State 86
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 23 Alabama, 85-78
- Last time out, Lady Volunteers: def. No. 11 Kentucky, 60-58
Mississippi State Top Performers
- Points: Favour Nwaedozi, 13.2 ppg
- Rebounds: Favour Nwaedozi, 10.4 rpg
- Assists: Destiney McPhaul, 81 (1.7 avg.)
- Steals: Destiney McPhaul, 36 (1.7 avg.)
- Blocks: Madison Francis, 62 (3.0 avg.)
Tennessee Top Performers
- Points: Talaysia Cooper, 14.4 ppg
- Rebounds: Janiah Barker/Zee Spearman, 6.9 rpg
- Assists: Talaysia Cooper, 65 (4.1 avg.)
- Steals: Talaysia Cooper, 54 (3.4 avg.)
- Blocks: Zee Spearman, 26 (1.5 avg.)
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Mississippi State
- All available.
Tennessee
- All available.
Odds, Spread, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Mississippi State: +13.5 (-114)
Tennessee: -13.5 (-114)
Moneyline
Mississippi State: +580
Tennessee: -1200
Total
Over: 148.5 (-114)
Under: 148.5 (-114)
DAWG FEED:
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.