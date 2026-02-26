How to Watch Mississippi State Women's Basketball at Texas A&M

The goal for every college basketball program is to make the NCAA Tournament. That includes Mississippi State who has spent most of the season firmly in the tournament field.

However, now the Bulldogs are teetering on the edge of not getting an invitation to the big dance.

The Bulldogs were listed as one of the last four teams in the tournament in ESPN’s latest NCAA Tournament bracket projections released earlier this week.

At 18-10 overall and 5-9 in SEC games, including two-straight blowout losses, Mississippi State’s final two games of the season have become extremely important. Not just for its hopes of playing deeper into March, but for SEC Tournament seeding, too, because the Bulldogs may need a win or two to secure its spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Currently, Mississippi State would the No. 11 seed in the SEC Tournament and would face No. 14 seed Florida, who just beat the Bulldogs 71-56.

Mississippi State could, of course, fall to a lower seed, but it could move up a spot if Kentucky loses both of its final games.

However, all that matters for Mississippi State right now is the next opponent, which is Texas A&M.

Here’s everything to know about the Bulldogs’ Thursday night game against the Aggies.

The Opponent: Texas A&M

Texas A&M rolls into this matchup playing its best basketball of the season, and it starts with the two players who’ve basically dragged the Aggies back into the SEC mix. Ny’Ceara Pryor and Fatmata Janneh have each stacked three straight double‑doubles, and they’ve been the engine behind A&M’s run of three wins in a row and four in their last five. It’s a stretch that includes two ranked victories

Pryor leads the team with 15.9 points per game, but her impact goes way beyond scoring. She’s the only player in the country sitting inside the national top 10 in both steals (3.6) and assists (7.1), ranking fifth and sixth in those categories. Over the last three games, she’s bumped those numbers even higher, averaging 17.0 points and 11.0 assists, and she’s doing it while defending at an elite level.

Janneh has been the perfect complement, giving the Aggies a steady interior presence at 14.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game during this same stretch.

How to Watch: Mississippi State at Texas A&M

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-10, 5-9 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (12-11, 5-9 SEC)

When: 7 p.m., Thursday

Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 13-7

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 81, Texas A&M 55

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 4 Texas, 92-42

Last time out, Aggies: def. Arkansas, 78-57

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Madison Francis, 13.2 ppg

Rebounds: Favour Nwaedozi, 9.9 rpg

Assists: Destiney McPhaul, 118 (4.2 avg.)

Steals: Destiney McPhaul, 46 (1.6 avg.)

Blocks: Madison Francis, 78 (2.8 avg.)

Texas A&M Top Performers

Points: Ny’ceara Pryor, 15.9 ppg

Rebounds: Fatmata Janneh, 10.1 rpg

Assists: Ny’ceara Pryor, 163 (7.1 avg.)

Steals: Ny’ceara Pryor, 83 (3.6 avg.)

Blocks: Lauren Ware, 24 (1.1 avg.)

Mississippi State

All available.

Texas A&M

Out

#5 Vanessa Saidu

#7 Pien Steenbergen

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Mississippi State: -2.5 (-114)

Texas A&M: +2.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Mississippi State: -154

Texas A&M: +116

Total

Over: 135.5 (-114)

Under: 135.5 (-114)

