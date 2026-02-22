Everything to Know About Mississippi State Women's Basketball at No. 4 Texas

Mississippi State women’s basketball is on the road Sunday to face No. 4 Texas, who is led by coach who turned the Bulldogs into a national powerhouse.

Texas coach Vic Shaefer is in his fifth season in Austin after leading Mississippi State for eight seasons and posting a 221-62 record and two NCAA Tournament championship game appearances.

What he built is what current Bulldogs’ coach Sam Purcell is trying to build in Starkville, but there have been growing pains this season.

Mississippi State enters Sunday’s game 2-2 in its last four game, with wins against Arkansas and Georgia surrounded by losses to No. 3 South Carolina and Florida.

Here’s everything to know about Sunday afternoon’s game.

The Opponent: South Carolina

Texas shows up with one of the better résumés in the country, sitting at 10-3 against ranked teams and already stacking four wins over top‑10 opponents (South Carolina, UCLA, LSU, and Oklahoma). The Longhorns have been comfortable in big moments, and their veterans have a lot to do with that.

Rori Harmon has rewritten the program record book in real time. She broke Texas’ all‑time steals mark with six takeaways against LSU, pushing her career total to 359. She also owns the assists record after passing Kamie Ethridge earlier this season, and she’s now the only player in Division I women’s basketball history to hit career marks of 1,500 points, 900 assists, 350 steals, and 600 rebounds.

Madison Booker has settled into SEC play with the kind of steady production you expect from an All‑American. She’s averaging 18.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.3 steals while shooting 47 percent in league games.

And then there’s the Moody Center factor. Texas has won 40 straight at home and is 65-5 all‑time in the building. It’s not the whole story, but it’s a tough place to walk into and feel comfortable.

How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 4 Texas

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-9, 5-8 SEC) at No. 4 Texas Longhorns (25-3, 10-3 SEC)

When: 1 p.m., Sunday

Where: Moody Center, Austin, Texas

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: All-time series tied 3-3

Last Meeting: Texas 68, Mississippi State 64

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Florida, 71-56

Last time out, Longhorns: def. Arkansas, 93-62

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Madison Francis, 13.5 ppg

Rebounds: Favour Nwaedozi, 10.1 rpg

Assists: Destiney McPhaul, 116 (4.3 avg.)

Steals: Destiney McPhaul, 43 (1.6 avg.)

Blocks: Madison Francis, 77 (2.9 avg.)

Texas Top Performers

Points: Madison Booker, 18.6 ppg

Rebounds: Kyla Oldacre, 6.6 rpg

Assists: Rori Harmon, 178 (6.4 avg.)

Steals: Rori Harmon, 80 (2.9 avg.)

Blocks: Breya Cunningham, 30 (1.1 avg.)

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Mississippi State

All available.

Texas

All available.

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Mississippi State: +26.5 (-114)\

Texas: -26.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Mississippi State: n/a

Texas: n/a

Total

Over: 144.5 (-114)

Under: 144.5 (-114)

DAWG FEED: