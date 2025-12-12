How to watch Mississippi State women's basketball vs. Southern Miss

It’s been almost a month since Mississippi State lost its only game of the season to Texas Tech.

Five games later, it’s still baffling what happened in the first half of the game in Lubbock, Texas on November 20.

“First quarter was phenomenal. Second quarter was a school record low, two points,” Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell said. “I don't think I've ever experienced a game like that where in women's basketball.

“If you put up a 30-point quarter, that's a heck of a statement. Like, 40 would be outstanding. 30, that's some good basketball. It's hard to get 30. And then to turn around and score two? I mean, that's from one high to a low.”

What isn’t baffling is the Bulldogs have won five-straight games since then after Purcell challenged his team to have better practices.

“I came in here (after the loss) and was like, we're kind of in a set stage where if we're going to take this to the next level, practices have to get better,” Purcell said.

The results on the court don’t lie, but Purcell did confirm the practices have been better.

“I believe we've had (better practices),” he said. “I know you guys are getting tired of me saying this, practices have to get better, but it's all about your commitment outside of your craft. Because right now, outside of basketball, they're a college student, there's nothing else to do besides watch movies and chill and rehab. So might as well put all two feet in and let's get better.”

A Mississippi State that keeps improving could be scary proposition for SEC opponents when conference play starts in January. Three Bulldogs are averaging 12 or more points per game and two more are above nine.

The Bulldogs are shooting 47 percent from the field and 35 percent from beyond the arch. They’re outrebounding opponents by almost 12 boards a game.

Mississippi State is also committing three fewer turnovers per game than its opponents and is averaging 22.8 points off turnovers (11.9 for opponents).

If the Bulldogs continue on their trajectory, they may have number besides their name when SEC play rolls around.

But first, they’ll have to get past Southern Miss. Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s game:

How to Watch: Southern Miss at Mississippi State

Who: Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-3) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-1)

When: Noon, Saturday

Where: SJB Pavillion, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 25-22

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 91, Southern Miss 58 (2019)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Charlotte, 89-59

Last time out, Golden Eagles: def. UAB, 81-73

