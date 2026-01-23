How to Watch No. 15 Vanderbilt at Mississippi State Men's Basketball

Mississippi State coach Chris Jans has a tough challenge in front of him.

His Bulldogs are on a four-game losing streak and in the SEC where there’s no “easy” games, the hopes of fourth-straight trip to the NCAA Tournament is looking very bleak.

“It’s a challenge,” Jans said in his post-game radio interview after losing to Texas A&M by 20 points. “What I just talked about with them is I'm going to do what I do and try to do the best job I can for them individually and certainly as a team, to put them in best position to win the next game. Just like we've done since we arrived.

“My promise to them is I'm not going to get discouraged by it. I'm going to keep my nose to the grindstone and keep trying to tinker with this and that. I thought going into the game they had put in good work. I really felt their focus was good and practice was good after a really tough week at home.

“Unfortunately it wasn't enough. I say this a lot, I get it: the bottom line is winning losing, I understand that more than anybody. But from my chair that's what I told them, the expectation would be the same for them on an individual basis and as a program.”

Jans is correct because at the end of the day, all most people care about is who won and who lost. And the Bulldogs will need a big upset win against a Vanderbilt who was undefeated until last week.

Perhaps Mother Nature can help. Due to winter weather conditions expected in Starkville, the SEC has moved up the start time of Saturday’s game to 11 a.m.

How to Watch: No. 15 Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Who: No. 15 Vanderbilt Commodores (16-3, 3-3 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-9, 2-4 SEC)

When: 11 a.m., Saturday

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Vanderbilt leads the all-time series 81-55

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 76, Vanderbilt 64 (January 7, 2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Texas A&M, 88-68

Last time out, Commodores: lost to Arkansas, 93-68

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Josh Hubbard, 21.7 ppg

Rebounds: Achor Achor, 7.1 rpg

Assists: Josh Hubbard, 71 (3.7 avg.)

Steals: Shawn Jones Jr., 30 (1.6 avg.)

Blocks: Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 26 (1.4 avg.)

Vanderbilt Top Performers

Points: Tyler Tanner, 17.1 ppg

Rebounds: Devin McGlockton, 6.8 rpg

Assists: Tyler Tanner, 100 (5.3 avg.)

Steals: Tyler Tanner, 47 (2.5 avg.)

Blocks: Jalen Washington, 24 (1.3 avg.)

